…chameleon

Yes, this wordplay was just so bad I couldn’t let it be used in a comment where it might be missed. Now you have to see it. Boos can go below.

The usual rules apply. Be good to each other, don’t threaten, don’t feed the trolls. No Hog Poggling.

It would be a shame if I had to see a Ben Garrison here.

Enjoy your Friday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...