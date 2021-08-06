King Shark Day Thread (08/06)

King Shark made his first appearance in Superboy #9 and has been featured on The Flash TV Series and makes his big screen debut in The Suicide Squad. He will be voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

The Suicide Squad is now streaming on HBO Max and in theaters everywhere.

If you haven’t already done so, be sure to take a look at Kristen‘s review of the movie here.

If you need some time to kill before the end of the day at work, feel free to discuss the comic series here and try to build your own Suicide Squad here.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite member of the Suicide Squad and why in the comments section.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...