Build Your Own Suicide Squad

We had a lot of fun with building your own Justice League awhile back, so today the discussion will be about building your ideal Suicide Squad team.

You are the head of Task Force X and you need a team of 8 to 10 members for your next mission.

Which heroes and villains of the DC Universe are you bringing together?

What is the mission you are sending them on?

Who is making it back in one piece and which members will be making the ultimate sacrifice?

Let’s have some fun with this challenge and see how creative we can be.

