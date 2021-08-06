Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 40

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 38 Results

50.00% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ikoroshia
50.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Seasonal Beauties [B] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
50.00% Persona 3 Portable Wiping All Out
45.45% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Ventus
45.45% Shatter Argon Refinery
40.91% Ys I & II Chronicles Dreaming
36.36% Nayuta no Kiseki Creha
31.82% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Lay The Pipe A
31.82% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Sand Sea
31.82% Final Fantasy XIII Vanille’s Theme
31.82% Fez Sync
31.82% Lucidity Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea
27.27% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Misgivings
27.27% Donkey Kong Country Returns Banana temple
27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Love Rap 2
22.73% Ys I & II Chronicles Holders of Power
22.73% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Butterfly on Your Right Shoulder [-39’s Giving Day Edition-] [Nori-P]
22.73% Bleed Center Of The Earth
22.73% Deadly Premonition Pillow Stains [Rainy Woods]
22.73% Nayuta no Kiseki Astrolabe
18.18% Space Invaders Extreme Outbreak [Stage 2]
13.64% Trails of Azure Aoki Shizuku
13.64% Shadows of the Damned Ghost Hunter
13.64% Botanicula Crab

Newly Eliminated1

31.58% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Black Garden
31.58% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Refusing to Refuse
31.58% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Dela Delon
31.58% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Sands of Time
31.58% Shatter Homelands
31.58% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Flight of Darkness
31.58% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Opening
31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade ODDS&ENDS [ryo]
30.77% Sonic and the Black Knight With Me
30.43% Lord of Vermillion II Eternal Garden
30.43% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle N.M.H. The Outer Rim Remix
30.43% Dragon Age: Origins Leliana’s Song
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Sunday August 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Sunday August 8th at 10:00PM Pacific