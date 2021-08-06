Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 40

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 38 Results
|50.00%
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ikoroshia
|50.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Seasonal Beauties [B] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|50.00%
|Persona 3 Portable
|Wiping All Out
|45.45%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Ventus
|45.45%
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|40.91%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Dreaming
|36.36%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Creha
|31.82%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Lay The Pipe A
|31.82%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Sand Sea
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Vanille’s Theme
|31.82%
|Fez
|Sync
|31.82%
|Lucidity
|Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea
|27.27%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Misgivings
|27.27%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Banana temple
|27.27%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Love Rap 2
|22.73%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Holders of Power
|22.73%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Butterfly on Your Right Shoulder [-39’s Giving Day Edition-] [Nori-P]
|22.73%
|Bleed
|Center Of The Earth
|22.73%
|Deadly Premonition
|Pillow Stains [Rainy Woods]
|22.73%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Astrolabe
|18.18%
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Outbreak [Stage 2]
|13.64%
|Trails of Azure
|Aoki Shizuku
|13.64%
|Shadows of the Damned
|Ghost Hunter
|13.64%
|Botanicula
|Crab
Newly Eliminated1
|31.58%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Black Garden
|31.58%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Refusing to Refuse
|31.58%
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Dela Delon
|31.58%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Sands of Time
|31.58%
|Shatter
|Homelands
|31.58%
|El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
|Flight of Darkness
|31.58%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Opening
|31.58%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|ODDS&ENDS [ryo]
|30.77%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|With Me
|30.43%
|Lord of Vermillion II
|Eternal Garden
|30.43%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|N.M.H. The Outer Rim Remix
|30.43%
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Leliana’s Song
|27.27%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Misgivings
|27.27%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Banana temple
|27.27%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Love Rap 2
|22.73%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Holders of Power
|22.73%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Butterfly on Your Right Shoulder [-39’s Giving Day Edition-] [Nori-P]
|22.73%
|Bleed
|Center Of The Earth
|22.73%
|Deadly Premonition
|Pillow Stains [Rainy Woods]
|22.73%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Astrolabe
|18.18%
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Outbreak [Stage 2]
|13.64%
|Trails of Azure
|Aoki Shizuku
|13.64%
|Shadows of the Damned
|Ghost Hunter
|13.64%
|Botanicula
|Crab
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Sunday August 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 40 is open until Sunday August 8th at 10:00PM Pacific