Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 40

Group 38 Results

Spoiler 50.00% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ikoroshia 50.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Seasonal Beauties [B] [Noriyuki Kamikura] 50.00% Persona 3 Portable Wiping All Out 45.45% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Ventus 45.45% Shatter Argon Refinery 40.91% Ys I & II Chronicles Dreaming 36.36% Nayuta no Kiseki Creha 31.82% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Lay The Pipe A 31.82% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Sand Sea 31.82% Final Fantasy XIII Vanille’s Theme 31.82% Fez Sync 31.82% Lucidity Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea 27.27% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Misgivings 27.27% Donkey Kong Country Returns Banana temple 27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Love Rap 2 22.73% Ys I & II Chronicles Holders of Power 22.73% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Butterfly on Your Right Shoulder [-39’s Giving Day Edition-] [Nori-P] 22.73% Bleed Center Of The Earth 22.73% Deadly Premonition Pillow Stains [Rainy Woods] 22.73% Nayuta no Kiseki Astrolabe 18.18% Space Invaders Extreme Outbreak [Stage 2] 13.64% Trails of Azure Aoki Shizuku 13.64% Shadows of the Damned Ghost Hunter 13.64% Botanicula Crab [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.58% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Black Garden 31.58% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Refusing to Refuse 31.58% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Dela Delon 31.58% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Sands of Time 31.58% Shatter Homelands 31.58% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Flight of Darkness 31.58% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Opening 31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade ODDS&ENDS [ryo] 30.77% Sonic and the Black Knight With Me 30.43% Lord of Vermillion II Eternal Garden 30.43% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle N.M.H. The Outer Rim Remix 30.43% Dragon Age: Origins Leliana’s Song 27.27% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Misgivings 27.27% Donkey Kong Country Returns Banana temple 27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Love Rap 2 22.73% Ys I & II Chronicles Holders of Power 22.73% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Butterfly on Your Right Shoulder [-39’s Giving Day Edition-] [Nori-P] 22.73% Bleed Center Of The Earth 22.73% Deadly Premonition Pillow Stains [Rainy Woods] 22.73% Nayuta no Kiseki Astrolabe 18.18% Space Invaders Extreme Outbreak [Stage 2] 13.64% Trails of Azure Aoki Shizuku 13.64% Shadows of the Damned Ghost Hunter 13.64% Botanicula Crab Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Sunday August 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Sunday August 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

