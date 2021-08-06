The Weekly Shuffle Thread Stays SIX Feet Apart!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! It’s still important to be vigilant and practice social distancing of at least six feet… but luckily we can all share our shuffles right next to each other! So in honor of that (and definitely not because i was out of ideas until i saw that today was the 6th of the month) our word of the day is SIX!

Share your favorite songs featuring the number six in the title of them! It doesn’t matter if you use the word six or the number 6, as long you’ve got songs to share! But if you’re looking for bigger numbers, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

