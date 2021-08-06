Job Rants Thread – 8/6/2021 – Open Table

Hey, all; a Happy and Healthy Friday –

Yup. You’re reading that right, it’s the first Open Table in damn near two years. For those of you who don’t know, that’s where you’re invited to grouse about anything and everything involved in your work without any kind of topic prompt.

“But Big Wheel,” I pretend to hear you say. “We’ve done this sort of thing plenty of times in the past year, Wasn’t the Working From Home series basically just a Free-For-All most weeks, anyway?”

Well, increasingly-agitated and somewhat worrisome voice in my head, you’re not entirely wrong. However, even during those times where we didn’t really follow a specific topic, we still followed a theme. Hell, even the more recent weeks where I’ve basically immediately thrown it to the thread, I at least attempted to create a post with some degree of meaning and cleverness. This, though? This is just me giving up completely. Frankly folks, I’m wiped. These past few weeks of adjustment have been, without sounding too hyperbolic, a wide-awake nightmare for me; and I’ve made my feelings known more than once; and really, what else could I say without it getting boring?

Therefore, I declare this, the first Open Table of 2021, er, open. Go nuts, get mad, and most importantly, ignore me completely. I got nothin’, you got somethin’; so make the most of it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: the floor is always open.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...