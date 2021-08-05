The Thursday Politics Thread Affirms The Right To Vote

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Senators Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) introduced legislation that would enshrine the right to vote in Federal statute and challenge unfair election laws Wednesday. The “Right to Vote” act is the first congressional guarantee of the right to vote and would, unless, a considerable proof of burden was met, make any voting restrictions set in place be illegitimate. Originally an amendment to the For The People act, it was not agreed to and Rep. Jones sought Senate co-sponsors to craft it as its own piece of legislation. It is meant to be supplemental to the For The People act, a sweeping piece of legislation drafted in response to the voter suppression laws enacted following the 2020 elections by setting a federal standard for voter access elections.

https://tinyurl.com/re6uy34

Will it go anywhere? I think we all know the answer to that. Manchin and Sinema need to have the hearts grow three sizes. But hey, I shall be pleasantly be surprised if anything actually comes of it.

Meanwhile! As Democrats hurriedly put together legislation designed to keep this whole Democracy thing going, Republicans continue to look favorably on the whole “subverting the Democratic process” thing. House GOP Campaign Chair Tom Emmer (R-MN) has not ruled out backing congressional candidates who attended the January 6th Riot. There are at least two candidates running for the House who were in attendance on January 6th. The, uh, startling lack of consequences for these democracy dislikers appears to have emboldened them.

https://tinyurl.com/juyuv737

In the midst of all this, the Ex-President has appeared to start up a brand new grift. “Leaked” (Intentionally, I assume. Shithead needs to trend on Twitter somehow) concept images of Trump Cards have appeared. What do these cards do? Nothing. They have no intrinsic benefits associated with them. They have names, ID numbers, year joined, but to what? Is it a membership to Mar-A-Lago? Don’t be silly. He doesn’t want his unwashed followers there! It just means you like the one term loser a whole lot and are willing to pay to show that off! It’s also kinda overtly Fashy. Behold!

Must pay at least $50 to be this much of a Fascist Goddamn Rube

My life for the solemn and quiet dignity of Trumpy Bear.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

