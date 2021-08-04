The Night Thread Talks Bresson Album Favorites #1

This is gonna run for a week so be prepared. I decided to do some stuff related to my ongoing review/talkabout/long winded rants about my vinyl collection that can be found on this site under the Crate Skimmers moniker. So i’m going to talk 7 night threads in a row about some albums you might’ve not heard but are well worth a listen.

#1 Marc Ribot y los Cubanos Postizos-The Prosthetic Cubans

If there is someone I would call a ‘guitar god’, which is horrible term, it’s Marc Ribot. Mostly known for his work as a Tom Waits side man(including but not limited to Franks Wild Years, Real Gone and Mule Variations) and playing on Elvis Costello’s Spike beside the endless slew of John Zorn related projects Ribot is someone that is hard to pin down. His solo projects/bands also swing all ways with Crematic Dog being the outlet for his more rock based stuff, Secret Chief’s 3 avant-garde jazz and today’s subject Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos. A album full of Arsenio Rodríguez songs re-arranged for a smaller band setting and by far one of Ribot’s more accessible works. Honestly a huge positive because the reworkings are a lovely original taken on Latin Jazz that feels allot more sparse then the songs original versions which make them work way better for me. Played by some great musicians and honestly a worthwhile tribute to Rodríguez’s legacy it’s my go to if i’m in the mood for latin jazz music. Which is not allot but still this album is really good. Give it a go.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...