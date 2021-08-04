Werewolves 160 — Hero Force 1: Calamity in Citysburg! (sign-ups)

CITYSBURG, STATESINGTON, USA — The people of Citysburg are going about their business on this, an ordinary weekday! Truly, there is no safer city in all the world than Citysburg, until …

ZZZZZZZZZZAP PEW PEW PEW WEOWWEOWWEOW [additional laser noises]

… a laser shoots out from the horizon and into the sky! At first, it seems like nothing has changed. But then! Just as the busy people of Citysburg begin getting back to their daily business, danger appears!

An enormous meteor appears in the sky, growing larger by the second until the laser fires again … this time freezing the meteor in place. Now with a faint green aura surrounding it, the deadly rock suspending in the sky and looming even larger than the Sun in the sky.

Suddenly, another booming noise; this time, a voice being amplified by unknown means across the entire city.

“PEOPLE OF CITYSBURG! TREMBLE AT MY POWER! I can let loose this massive space rock just as easily as I have halted it, so bow before your new overlord, DOCTOR OVERLORD! If my demands are not met, prepare for DOOOOOOOOOM!”

In a fraction of a moment, the people are sent into a frenzied panic. “No, not Doctor Overlord again! Who will stop him this time!” … “Oh no, we are all done for!” … “Captain Superhero announced his retirement last week, who will save us now?!” … “DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO…”

The voice begins again: “SLOW DOWN SLOW DOWN! You have not even heard my demands yet!”

“…OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!”

And the fracas in the city streets soon drowns out Doctor Overlord’s demands.

MEANWHILE, IN HERO FORCE HQ — Our heroes sit around their ROUND TABLE OF HEROISM playing an especially fraught game of CLUE. Just as they are about to open up the solution folder, MAYOR BETSY BOSSLADY appears on the gigantic video monitor that looms over this, the only room in Hero Force HQ …

“HERO FORCE! The people of Citysburg need you! Doctor Overlord is at it again. He is threatening the city with destruction if we do not cave to his demands… and obviously, we do not capitulate with terrorist demands, so you’re on the job!”

The Hero Force all leap to their feet, each variously striking heroic poses. A tiny murmur in the back sighs, “Uuuuuuuugh, I thought Citysburg was Captain Superhero’s territory?”

“Here’s the bad news, though: We believe Doctor Overlord has some saboteurs within your ranks! We have been keeping a close eye on the BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN EVIL AND VILLAINY, LLC, and it appears that some of them have been seen visiting your compound. Be careful, and first priority should be to snuff them out. We need you at your best! Please help us, Hero Force!”

As the enormous visage of Mayor Bosslady shuts off, a cacophonous call of “You can count on us, Mayor!” echoes from the assembled heroes.

~~~

This is a ROLE DRAFT game. Upon receiving your QT/Slack chat, please send me a whole number between 1 and 100. After all players have submitted their number, draft order will be determined by uniqueness of numbers in ascending order (meaning numbers picked by only one player will go first, starting with 1, then numbers picked by two players, then numbers picked by three, etc). In cases of duplicate numbers, draft order is determined by RNG.

ROLES Professor Detector / The Decapitator (Alignment Cop / Two-shot Vig) The Azure Investigator / Madam Guardian (Role Cop / Bodyguard) Webspinner / Pomegrenadier (Jailer / Fruit Vendor) Super Nurse / The Eye (Healer / Town Informed) The Grimdark Antihero / The Ears (Serial Killer / Role Informed) Rubber Guy / Tick Tock Boy (One-shot Mirror / Vengeful) Ms. Telepathy / The World’s Greatest Sidekick (Neighborizer / Universal Backup) The Brick Wall / Adjudicator (Roleblocker / One-shot Governor) The Dueling Dynamo / The Armorer (One-shot Gladiator / Gunsmith) Silver Tongue / General Generic (One-shot Recruiter / One-shot Double Voter) Lookout Man / Sentinel Woman (Player Insomniac / Role Insomniac) Reflector Boy / Avenging Girl (First vote Saint / Last vote Saint) The Ultra Twins (Twins x2) Professor Detector is a human lie detector. They can target one player each night and learn their alignment (but not role). // The Decapitator is a violent brute. They have two nightkills that can be used on any night (but not on the same night). The Azure Investigator is a world class detective. They can target one player each night and learn their role (but not alignment). // Madam Guardian is a protector of the people. They can target one player each night, and if their target is also targeted by a night kill then Madam Guardian dies instead. Webspinner is capable of tying someone up in their webs. They can target one player each night and block all actions performed by and on that player. // Pomegrenadier is a grape guru; a melon master; a berry fairy. They can target one player each night and give them a fruit. Super Nurse keeps a watchful eye over their patients. They may target one player each night and block all actions performed on that player. // The Eye sees more than they let on. At the start of the game, they are given the name of one town player. The Grimdark Antihero is super gritty and totally badass and is totally a hero for adults not kids and only appears in washed out sepia tones. Each night they target one player to kill. They have their own alignment and win condition (see Rules below). This role cannot be claimed by a member of the Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC. // The Ears hear more than they let on. At the start of the game, they are given the name of one role that is present in the game. Rubber Guy is made of rubber, and you are glue. They can choose to activate their power on any one night; when active, any night actions that target Rubber Guy instead are reflected back at their originator (meaning cops would investigate themselves, and a night kill would kill the perpetrator). // Tick Tock Boy is a ticking time bomb. If night killed, the perpetrator dies with them. If day killed, a random person who voted for them dies as well. Ms. Telepathy can communicate stealthily with anyone. They can target one player each night and share a QT with that player for the following day phase. // The World’s Greatest Sidekick is capable of anything that their ward can do. Upon the death of the first player with a role, The World’s Greatest Sidekick takes on that role. The Brick Wall is impenetrable. They can target one player each night and block all actions performed by that player. // Adjudicator is the absolute judge of character. Once per game, they may choose to activate their power to prevent a day kill. If they activate this power, there is no day kill for that phase. The Dueling Dynamo is a master of one-on-one fighting. Once per game, they may activate their power to reset all existing votes and enter a head-to-head vote-off with a player of their choice. They cannot use this ability within one hour of twilight. // The Armorer is known for their skill at crafting weapons. They can target one player each night and give them a weapon, which can be used only on the following night as a night kill. Silver Tongue is capable of convincing anyone of anything. Once per game, they may target a player at night and recruit them to the Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC. This role cannot be claimed by a member of the Hero Force. // General Generic is so vanilla, they are more vanilla than vanilla. Once per game, they may activate their power and double the strength of their vote for that day phase. Lookout Man and Sentinel Woman are both watchers in the night. Each night they are informed of any player (Player Insomniac) or any role (Role Insomniac) that targeted them that night. Reflector Boy and Avenging Girl are both masters of the counterattack. If they are day killed, either the first vote (First vote Saint) or last vote (Last vote Saint) for them is killed as well. The Ultra Twins are crime-fighting siblings who do everything together. The Twins share a QT. Any night or day action performed on one is performed on both. If only one person claims this role, then they are left in a QT alone, sad and by themselves. RULES Win conditions: Hero Force wins when The Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC, are eliminated from the game and The Grimdark Antihero is eliminated from the game.

The Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC, win when their numbers are equal to or greater than 50% of the remaining players left in the game.

The Grimdark Antihero (if they are in the game) wins when the other two factions have at most one member remaining each. General role rules: Roles cannot target the same player twice in a row. The only exception is night kills.

If an x-shot role is blocked by any means, that usage of the role is lost.

Any power that affects day kills cannot be used at KIOBKI. Additional rules: The Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC, must assign their factional kill to an individual. The same player cannot be assigned the kill two nights in a row, unless they are the only member of the faction remaining.

Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

Self-votes will not be counted, unless it is the vote that triggers autokill.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, tiebreakers follow “first past the post” rules (i.e. if two players tie at five votes each, the first to receive a fifth vote will be day killed).

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal QT or on the game thread. Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts.

No quoting QTs unless otherwise instructed.

No game talk after twilight.

Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them. PLAYERS (I am aiming for 16-20 players. There will be a hard cap at 20.) Heroes: Nate (pending confirmation) Lindsay Marlowe hoho Side Character Josephus Jake Longbox Jockey Louie [[ held until at least midnight Central time ]] [[ held until at least midnight Central time ]] [[ held until at least midnight Central time ]] Backups: Emm Raven

