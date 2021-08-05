The Weekly Music Thread Gets It Write

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Prestidigititis:

What are the best songs from a musical group that were written by someone other than the main songwriter(s)?

Love was very much Arthur Lee’s band, with Lee assuming the role of band leader from the outset, writing the majority of the songs, and being the only consistent member for the duration of the band’s run. However, Love’s first (minor) hit was “My Little Red Book”, which was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. And one of the band’s best-known songs (“Alone Again Or”) was written by Bryan MacLean:

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

