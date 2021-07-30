Weekly Wrestling Thread Does Stupid Cross Promotion

AEW
-Loads of rumors and teasing but nothing offical
-AEW Donates $100,000 to Safe Alliance, a non-profit benefitting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assaults
-Kenny Omega wants more women’s wrestling on Rampage, like everyone else
-Dustin Rhodes did some bad tweeting about the homeless and struggle
-Hiroshi Tanahashi going after the USA title go ace go ace
WWE
-Jeff Hardy has tested positive for Covid.
NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indie’s
-Matt Cardona beats Nick Gage for the GCW belt, to nuclear heat. Takes it to disneyland
-Big Cass/W Morrisey and Joey Janela seem to have patched things up