Weekly Wrestling Thread Does Stupid Cross Promotion

AEW

-Loads of rumors and teasing but nothing offical

-AEW Donates $100,000 to Safe Alliance, a non-profit benefitting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assaults

-Kenny Omega wants more women’s wrestling on Rampage, like everyone else

-Dustin Rhodes did some bad tweeting about the homeless and struggle

-Hiroshi Tanahashi going after the USA title go ace go ace

WWE

-Jeff Hardy has tested positive for Covid.

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indie’s

-Matt Cardona beats Nick Gage for the GCW belt, to nuclear heat. Takes it to disneyland

-Big Cass/W Morrisey and Joey Janela seem to have patched things up

