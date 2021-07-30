Friday New Music 7/30

Hey! It’s Friday, y’know that means there’s some new music to dig in to. There’s a new album by Torres who I admit I don’t know at all but she seems up my alley. There’s also a new GFOTY album that I’m probably going to enjoy/be annoyed by at the same time. Debut EP by mui zyu (from Dama Scout) that I’m gonna check out because it’s on Father/Daughter and I love that EP name.

Plus, there’s a new Billie Eilish out today, which I think maybe I’m being unnecessarily dismissive of in my head. The last album was good and I listened to it a ton. Also, Bleachers.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:

— Alan Vega – Alan Vega After Dark

— Alex Rex – Paradise

— Aretha Franklin – Aretha

— The Awakening – Mirage (Reissue)

— Axel Rudi Pell – Diamonds Unlocked II

— Batsch – Attend Every Party

— The Beach Boys – Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971

— Big Big Train – Common Ground

— Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

— Binding Spell – English Basement

— Bleachers – Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night

— Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

— Brilliant Colors – The Ultimate Dream. Plan B: Disposal Of Humanity

— Bryan Ferry – Another Time, Another Place (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryan Ferry – The Bride Stripped Bare (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryan Ferry – Boys and Girls (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryan Ferry – In Your Mind (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryan Ferry – Let’s Stick Together (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryan Ferry – These Foolish Things (Vinyl Reissue)

— Charlie Parr – Last of the Better Days Ahead

— Chris Carter (of Throbbing Gristle) – Electronic Ambient Remixes One and Three (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – Gone Are The Good Days

— Cindytalk – Wappinschaw (Reissue)

— Cindytalk – The Wind Is Strong (Reissue)

— Clay Walker – Texas To Tennessee

— Covered In Sores – Civilian Casualties

— Creeper – American Noir

— DāM-FunK – Above the Fray

— Dan Baker – From Corners Quiet EP

— Daniel Hart – The Green Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Dave East and Harry Fraud – Hoffa

— Death Valley Girls – Street Venom (Deluxe Edition)

— Dee Snider – Leave A Scar

— Dimman – Songs and Tales of Grievance

— Dolfiin Alexander – Rainbow Days

— Dolly Parton – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton

— Dot Allison – Heart-Shaped Scars

— Durand Jones & The Indications – Private Space

— Dylan DiLella – Human Shield

— Eastern High – Halo

— EDEN – The First Circle

— The Effens – Eventually EP

— Emmavie – What’s a Diamond to a Baby EP

— The Enigmatic Foe – The Original Plan

— Equations Collective – Helicon Sessions

— Erasure – The Neon Remixed

— Fate’s Hand – Fate’s Hand EP

— Fight Club – Until The Sun Drowns

— FIMIR – Tomb of God

— The Five Hundred – A World On Fire

— Geezer Butler (of Black Sabbath) – Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection

— Geezer Butler (of Black Sabbath) – The Very Best of Geezer Butler

— Good Job Honey – Why You So Sticky

— GFOTY – FEMMEDORM

— Grizfolk – Grizfolk

— Guardian Singles – Guardian Singles (Reissue)

— The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night

— Henry Franklin – The Skipper at Home (Reissue)

— Horsey – Horsey

— Isaiah Rashad – The House Is Burning

— Jelani Aryeh – I’ve Got Some Living To Do

— Jeremy Squires – Unravel

— Joey Landreth – Songs I Love EP

— John Glacier – SHILOH: Lost For Words

— John Orpheus – Saga King

— Jon Casey – Harsh Reality

— Kiana V – Dazed EP

— King Woman – Celestial Blues

— koleżanka – Place Is

— Lakes – Start Again

— Lantlos – Wildhund

— Lauran Hibberd – Goober EP

— Laura Nyro – American Dreamer (Vinyl Box Set)

— Leela James – See Me

— Lee Morgan – The Complete Live at the Lighthouse

— Leslie Winer – When I Hit You-You’ll Feel It (Physical Release)

— Lindsay Starr – Blaming The Weather

— Los Lobos – Native Sons

— Lotus Thrones – Lovers In Wartime

— LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) – Animal

— Marcey Yates & XOBOI – Culxr House:Freedom Summer

— Mark Solotroff – Not Everybody Makes It

— Moon Reaper – Descent

— The Moscow Coup Attempt – Irraddenda

— Mr. Big – Lean Into It (30th Anniversary Edition)

— mui zyu – a wonderful thing vomits

— My Idea – That’s My Idea EP

— My Tree – Where the Grace Is

— Naia Izumi – A Residency In The Los Angeles Area

— NEEDTOBREATHE – Into the Mystery

— NNIC – Slow Motion Fantasy EP

— Nobody’s Girl – Nobody’s Girl

— NOGA – The Alchemist EP

— Obits – Die at the Zoo

— Pageants – Sun and Settled Days

— Parallax – Awaken

— Parquet Courts – American Specialties (Reissue)

— Parrilla – Femme Fatale: Ensnared By Venus

— Poise – Vestiges

— Praise the Plague – The Obsidian Gate

— Prince – Welcome 2 America

— Psychic Flowers – For the Undertow

— Rakta – Live at Novas Frequências

— Qasim Naqvi – Chronology

— The Quireboys – A Bit of What You Fancy (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Ric Robertson – Carolina Child

— Ruth Mascelli – A Night At the Baths

— Ryan Caraveo – Northend Sweetheart

— Section H8 – Welcome To The Nightmare

— Seether – Wasteland – The Purgatory EP

— Shirley Collins – Crowlink EP

— Skepta – All In EP

— Skirts – Great Big Wild Oak

— Sleep Moscow – Of the Sun

— Somi – Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba

— Son Lux – Tomorrows (Box Set)

— Son Volt – Electro Melodier

— Sonny & The Sunsets – New Day with New Possibilities

— Sunny Riot – Cultivate the Silence EP

— Swallow The Sun – 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki

— Sweet Teeth – Acid Rain EP

— Sycco – Sycco’s First EP

— Tangents – Timeslips & Chimeras

— Tayls – Have You Ever? (I’ve Always)

— TEME – HA LF EP

— Thin Lizzy – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Release)

— Tim Motzer – Many Ways Around the Sun

— Tombstoner – Victims of Vile Torture

— Torres – Thirstier

— Tragedy – Disco Balls to the Wall

— Trickshooter Social Club – Monte Carlo EP

— The Tubs – Names EP

— Tush – Fantast

— Various Artists – Chicago (Music From the Miramax Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Culxr House:Freedom Summer

— Various Artists – Even More Dazed and Confused (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Toomorrow OST (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – True Romance (Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Wandering Hearts – The Wandering Hearts

— William Cashion (of Future Islands) – Postcard Music Remixes EP

— wych elm – Rabbit Wench EP

— VIAL – Loudmouth

— Yola – Stand For Myself

— Young Culture – Godspeed EP

— Yueke – Catch Me If You Can EP

— ZRL – Our Savings

