Friday New Music 7/30

Hey! It’s Friday, y’know that means there’s some new music to dig in to. There’s a new album by Torres who I admit I don’t know at all but she seems up my alley. There’s also a new GFOTY album that I’m probably going to enjoy/be annoyed by at the same time. Debut EP by mui zyu (from Dama Scout) that I’m gonna check out because it’s on Father/Daughter and I love that EP name.
Plus, there’s a new Billie Eilish out today, which I think maybe I’m being unnecessarily dismissive of in my head. The last album was good and I listened to it a ton. Also, Bleachers.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:
— Alan Vega – Alan Vega After Dark
— Alex Rex – Paradise
— Aretha Franklin – Aretha
— The Awakening – Mirage (Reissue)
— Axel Rudi Pell – Diamonds Unlocked II
— Batsch – Attend Every Party
— The Beach Boys – Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971
— Big Big Train – Common Ground
— Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
— Binding Spell – English Basement
— Bleachers – Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night
— Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
— Brilliant Colors – The Ultimate Dream. Plan B: Disposal Of Humanity
— Bryan Ferry – Another Time, Another Place (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryan Ferry – The Bride Stripped Bare (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryan Ferry – Boys and Girls (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryan Ferry – In Your Mind (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryan Ferry – Let’s Stick Together (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryan Ferry – These Foolish Things (Vinyl Reissue)
— Charlie Parr – Last of the Better Days Ahead
— Chris Carter (of Throbbing Gristle) – Electronic Ambient Remixes One and Three (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – Gone Are The Good Days
— Cindytalk – Wappinschaw (Reissue)
— Cindytalk – The Wind Is Strong (Reissue)
— Clay Walker – Texas To Tennessee
— Covered In Sores – Civilian Casualties
— Creeper – American Noir
— DāM-FunK – Above the Fray
— Dan Baker – From Corners Quiet EP
— Daniel Hart – The Green Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Dave East and Harry Fraud – Hoffa
— Death Valley Girls – Street Venom (Deluxe Edition)
— Dee Snider – Leave A Scar
— Dimman – Songs and Tales of Grievance
— Dolfiin Alexander – Rainbow Days
— Dolly Parton – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton
— Dot Allison – Heart-Shaped Scars
— Durand Jones & The Indications – Private Space
— Dylan DiLella – Human Shield
— Eastern High – Halo
— EDEN – The First Circle
— The Effens – Eventually EP
— Emmavie – What’s a Diamond to a Baby EP
— The Enigmatic Foe – The Original Plan
— Equations Collective – Helicon Sessions
— Erasure – The Neon Remixed
— Fate’s Hand – Fate’s Hand EP
— Fight Club – Until The Sun Drowns
— FIMIR – Tomb of God
— The Five Hundred – A World On Fire
— Geezer Butler (of Black Sabbath) – Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection
— Geezer Butler (of Black Sabbath) – The Very Best of Geezer Butler
— Good Job Honey – Why You So Sticky
— GFOTY – FEMMEDORM
— Grizfolk – Grizfolk
— Guardian Singles – Guardian Singles (Reissue)
— The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night
— Henry Franklin – The Skipper at Home (Reissue)
— Horsey – Horsey
— Isaiah Rashad – The House Is Burning
— Jelani Aryeh – I’ve Got Some Living To Do
— Jeremy Squires – Unravel
— Joey Landreth – Songs I Love EP
— John Glacier – SHILOH: Lost For Words
— John Orpheus – Saga King
— Jon Casey – Harsh Reality
— Kiana V – Dazed EP
— King Woman – Celestial Blues
— koleżanka – Place Is
— Lakes – Start Again
— Lantlos – Wildhund
— Lauran Hibberd – Goober EP
— Laura Nyro – American Dreamer (Vinyl Box Set)
— Leela James – See Me
— Lee Morgan – The Complete Live at the Lighthouse
— Leslie Winer – When I Hit You-You’ll Feel It (Physical Release)
— Lindsay Starr – Blaming The Weather
— Los Lobos – Native Sons
— Lotus Thrones – Lovers In Wartime
— LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) – Animal
— Marcey Yates & XOBOI – Culxr House:Freedom Summer
— Mark Solotroff – Not Everybody Makes It
— Moon Reaper – Descent
— The Moscow Coup Attempt – Irraddenda
— Mr. Big – Lean Into It (30th Anniversary Edition)
— mui zyu – a wonderful thing vomits
— My Idea – That’s My Idea EP
— My Tree – Where the Grace Is
— Naia Izumi – A Residency In The Los Angeles Area
— NEEDTOBREATHE – Into the Mystery
— NNIC – Slow Motion Fantasy EP
— Nobody’s Girl – Nobody’s Girl
— NOGA – The Alchemist EP
— Obits – Die at the Zoo
— Pageants – Sun and Settled Days
— Parallax – Awaken
— Parquet Courts – American Specialties (Reissue)
— Parrilla – Femme Fatale: Ensnared By Venus
— Poise – Vestiges
— Praise the Plague – The Obsidian Gate
— Prince – Welcome 2 America
— Psychic Flowers – For the Undertow
— Rakta – Live at Novas Frequências
— Qasim Naqvi – Chronology
— The Quireboys – A Bit of What You Fancy (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Ric Robertson – Carolina Child
— Ruth Mascelli – A Night At the Baths
— Ryan Caraveo – Northend Sweetheart
— Section H8 – Welcome To The Nightmare
— Seether – Wasteland – The Purgatory EP
— Shirley Collins – Crowlink EP
— Skepta – All In EP
— Skirts – Great Big Wild Oak
— Sleep Moscow – Of the Sun
— Somi – Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba
— Son Lux – Tomorrows (Box Set)
— Son Volt – Electro Melodier
— Sonny & The Sunsets – New Day with New Possibilities
— Sunny Riot – Cultivate the Silence EP
— Swallow The Sun – 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki
— Sweet Teeth – Acid Rain EP
— Sycco – Sycco’s First EP
— Tangents – Timeslips & Chimeras
— Tayls – Have You Ever? (I’ve Always)
— TEME – HA LF EP
— Thin Lizzy – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Release)
— Tim Motzer – Many Ways Around the Sun
— Tombstoner – Victims of Vile Torture
— Torres – Thirstier
— Tragedy – Disco Balls to the Wall
— Trickshooter Social Club – Monte Carlo EP
— The Tubs – Names EP
— Tush – Fantast
— Various Artists – Chicago (Music From the Miramax Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Culxr House:Freedom Summer
— Various Artists – Even More Dazed and Confused (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Toomorrow OST (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – True Romance (Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Wandering Hearts – The Wandering Hearts
— William Cashion (of Future Islands) – Postcard Music Remixes EP
— wych elm – Rabbit Wench EP
— VIAL – Loudmouth
— Yola – Stand For Myself
— Young Culture – Godspeed EP
— Yueke – Catch Me If You Can EP
— ZRL – Our Savings