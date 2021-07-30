Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 35

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 33 Results
|50.00%
|Bastion
|Terminal March
|50.00%
|FTL
|Federation
|45.45%
|VVVVVV
|Potential For Anything
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Saber’s Edge
|40.91%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Yoshi Star Galaxy
|40.91%
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Battle of THE 8 Grimoire [Yoshitaka Hirota]
|40.91%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Scorpion Casino
|36.36%
|Silent Hill: Book of Memories
|Now We’re Free
|36.36%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Glad I Am
|36.36%
|Trails of Azure
|Pomtto! -Counterstrike of Flower-Viewing Dumpling-
|36.36%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Dared to Dream
|36.36%
|Aion: The Promised Lands
|Odd-Ball Bounce
|31.82%
|Ciel Nosurge
|mei-fa-re koo-ja-i;
|31.82%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Black Tower
|31.82%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Tile in Style C
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection
|Troia
|27.27%
|Growlanser IV: Wayfarer of Time
|Your Memories ~Sepia Colored Memories~
|27.27%
|Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded
|No More Bugs!
|27.27%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Volcano
|22.73%
|DJ Hero 2
|Bonkers vs Omen – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs The Prodigy
|22.73%
|Trails from Zero
|Inevitable Struggle
|18.18%
|Mass Effect 3
|The Third Dream
|13.64%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The One-Stop Shop
|9.09%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Night Time In Front Yard (Horde)
We’ve got a fun indie thing going on at the top of the group, that’s neat to see.
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Sunday August 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 35 is open until Sunday August 1st at 10:00PM Pacific