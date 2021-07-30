Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 35

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 33 Results

50.00% Bastion Terminal March 50.00% FTL Federation 45.45% VVVVVV Potential For Anything 45.45% Final Fantasy XIII Saber's Edge 40.91% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Yoshi Star Galaxy 40.91% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Battle of THE 8 Grimoire [Yoshitaka Hirota] 40.91% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Scorpion Casino 36.36% Silent Hill: Book of Memories Now We're Free 36.36% Double Dragon Neon Glad I Am 36.36% Trails of Azure Pomtto! -Counterstrike of Flower-Viewing Dumpling- 36.36% Double Dragon Neon Dared to Dream 36.36% Aion: The Promised Lands Odd-Ball Bounce 31.82% Ciel Nosurge mei-fa-re koo-ja-i; 31.82% Pokémon Black and White 2 Black Tower 31.82% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Tile in Style C 31.82% Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection Troia 27.27% Growlanser IV: Wayfarer of Time Your Memories ~Sepia Colored Memories~ 27.27% Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded No More Bugs! 27.27% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Volcano 22.73% DJ Hero 2 Bonkers vs Omen – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs The Prodigy 22.73% Trails from Zero Inevitable Struggle 18.18% Mass Effect 3 The Third Dream 13.64% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The One-Stop Shop 9.09% Plants vs Zombies Night Time In Front Yard (Horde) We've got a fun indie thing going on at the top of the group, that's neat to see.

Newly Eliminated

27.27% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Crystal Cave 27.27% Kirby's Epic Yarn Melody Town 27.27% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend SPiCa [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Toku-P] 27.27% Pokémon Black and White Route 6 (Winter) 27.27% Kirby's Epic Yarn Vs. Hot Wings 27.27% Mass Effect 2 Epilogue (sad) 27.27% Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward Blue Bird Lamentation 27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Karate Man 2 27.27% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Historia Crux 27.27% Kid Icarus: Uprising Underworld Gatekeeper [Motoi Sakuraba] 27.27% Sound Shapes Mechanica 27.27% Pokémon Black and White Route 2 (Autumn) 27.27% Yakuza 4 Rebellions 27.27% Mega Man 10 Shop (ProtoMan) 27.27% Time Travelers Sawaki's Trap 27.27% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Reunion Inn 27.27% Growlanser IV: Wayfarer of Time Your Memories ~Sepia Colored Memories~ 27.27% Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded No More Bugs! 27.27% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Volcano 22.73% DJ Hero 2 Bonkers vs Omen – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs The Prodigy 22.73% Trails from Zero Inevitable Struggle 18.18% Mass Effect 3 The Third Dream 13.64% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The One-Stop Shop 9.09% Plants vs Zombies Night Time In Front Yard (Horde) Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Sunday August 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 35 is open until Sunday August 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

