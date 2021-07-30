The Weekly Shuffle Thread Walks The LINE!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show of your shuffles! Rather than give you the same old lines, I’ll be straight with you… our special word of the day is Line!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NDHGvZo9S5whttps://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NDHGvZo9S5w

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Line in the title of them! But if listening to Line songs is a line you won’t cross, don’t leave just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...