The Toybox Kicks It Into High Gear

Fast 9 hit theaters this Summer and it got me thinking of the world of toy cars.

Buckle in as we take the Toybox for a spin.

Did you like Matchbox or Hot Wheels growing up?

Did your Mom or Dad ever wipeout on a few Micro Machines you left out in the living room?

Did you ever race remote control cars with your brother or sister?

The love of cars stretches from childhood to adulthood as we can get behind the dream machines we used to play with when we were young.

Lets discuss how these little vehicles had a big impact on our lives.

