The USS Indianapolis Day Thread (7/30)

On this day in 1945, a Japanese submarine fired two torpedoes at the USS Indianapolis. You can read more about the ship here, but really, Quint will tell you everything you need to know.

One minor nitpick, they were carrying the parts for the atomic bomb, but I guess “Anyway, we delivered the parts of the bomb” doesn’t have the same ring to it.

That one detail aside, it’s one of the greatest monologues in film history.

Anyway, stay safe out there since the pandemic isn't quite over yet.

