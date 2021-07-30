Feds Drop Bomb-Threat Charge Against ‘Emoji Movie’ Actor TJ Miller

Content Warning: Brief reference of sexual assault.

Federal agents are seeking to dismiss charges against actor TJ Miller, who was indicted by the Justice Department’s Connecticut’s office for “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train.”

A brief excerpt of the indictment can be read below:

“The complaint alleges that an investigator contacted MILLER, who was in New York, by phone. On the call, MILLER said the woman, who he described this time as having red hair and a red scarf, was carrying a “black bag carry on suitcase with a handle.” He said she kept checking her bag without taking anything out; kept asking the First Class attendant what the next stop was, and seemed to want to get off the train and leave her bag behind. The officer detected slurring in MILLER’s voice and asked if he had consumed alcohol that day. MILLER replied that he had consumed “one glass of red wine.” Asked if he suffered from mental illness, MILLER replied “no, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

After making the false complaint, Miller was then charged and arrested on April 9, 2018 before released for a $100,000 bond, he faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if convicted. Miller instead will have these charges dropped due to “expert medical analyses and reports regarding the defendant’s prior brain surgery and its continued neurological impacts”. Due to this medical condition, doubt has been cast on the legal standing of intent, contributing to the charge dismissal. For his actions, Miller has agreed to pay full restitution for the 911 enforcement response to the call. Additionally, the actor is to “continue a thorough and necessary program of Cognitive Remediation” to decrease the likelihood and prevent a reoffending incident.

No word on whether The Emoji Movie star’s neurological condition is connected is to previous reports of transphobia, threats of intimidation, and sexual and physical assault allegations.

Writer’s Note: If you are dealing with feelings of depression or suicidal ideation, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. Contact social media outlets directly if you are concerned about a friend’s social media updates or dial 911 in an emergency. Learn more on the Lifeline’s website or the Crisis Text Line’s website.

