Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (7/27)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread! This is your place on the Avocado to discuss recent films and old classics. Have recent blockbusters finally enticed you to sit in the dark with numerous strangers spaced six feet apart? Or do you prefer the comfort of your own sofa and dropping $30 for premium access ain’t no thing? Or are you a Luddite who prefers DVDs? Come in here and talk all things movies!

This week we see the release of The Green Knight. It stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, and is based on the Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The film is directed by David Lowery, who has helmed Disney live-action adaptations (though to his credit it’s the very unconventional Pete’s Dragon) and that one where Casey Affleck is under a sheet a whole time (A Ghost Story). Is he a daring, independent filmmaker… or is he a little to twee? Is it possible he’s a little bit of both?

This year is also the 40th anniversary of Excalibur. It stars Nigel Terry as King Arthur, but also gives us glimpses of a whole slew of future legends early in their careers: Liam Neeson, Patrick Stewart, and Helen Mirren.

Excalibur is cited often as an ideal King Arthur film, especially with so many recent ones trying so hard to be contemporary. That said… it’s still an odd duck. It’s a film that seems to view Arthurian legend through the lens of disco fashion and Jim Starlin cosmic comic books with a dash of Star Wars.

Films based on King Arthur are plentiful, it turns out. Beyond adaptations of the legend, there are the movies based on Mark Twain’s Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, a Disney animated film, and that one time Shrek met a young Arthur that everyone tries to forget.

Katherine Heigl was in a Prince Valiant film?

Today’s prompt: what is your favorite medieval fantasy film?

Next week: R-rated superhero films

