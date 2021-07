This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

With today’s prompt, we want to know all about your favorite adult animation series over the years, the one that helped you to say, “See, it’s not all just brightly colored kids stuff!”

Bonus Prompt: What’s the show that has gone on too long and should have ended already?

Double Bonus Prompt: What series shouldn’t have been canceled?

