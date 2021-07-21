Sports Corner Salutes the Bucks and Lightning

Congrats to the Milwaukee Bucks on their first title in half a century. Congrats to the Tampa Bay Lightning on their second Stanley Cup title in a row. The latter might be starting a dynasty. The former probably won’t, but it’s clearly now Giannis’s world and the Bucks and their fans can look forward to more of his awesomeness for years to come.

Elsewhere…

Dame wants a trade! Or does he?

The Olympics seem to be about to start. Or will they?

The White Sox and Brewers run away from the pack. The other divisions look a lot tighter

Congrats to Collin Morikawa, winner of the Open Championship, and possibly the next big thing in American golf

And a note to everyone here who was part of the many fun threads related to various exciting sports events over the past two months. I hope you unwind a bit from an intense month and keep the conversation going right here in this little corner of sportsball.

