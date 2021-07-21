Sports Corner Salutes the Bucks and Lightning

Congrats to the Milwaukee Bucks on their first title in half a century. Congrats to the Tampa Bay Lightning on their second Stanley Cup title in a row. The latter might be starting a dynasty. The former probably won’t, but it’s clearly now Giannis’s world and the Bucks and their fans can look forward to more of his awesomeness for years to come.
Elsewhere…
- Dame wants a trade! Or does he?
- The Olympics seem to be about to start. Or will they?
- The White Sox and Brewers run away from the pack. The other divisions look a lot tighter
- Congrats to Collin Morikawa, winner of the Open Championship, and possibly the next big thing in American golf
And a note to everyone here who was part of the many fun threads related to various exciting sports events over the past two months. I hope you unwind a bit from an intense month and keep the conversation going right here in this little corner of sportsball.