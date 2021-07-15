Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 5

Rustin Cohle turned to his intern and intoned, “Time is a flat circle, your majesty.”
“All due respect, sir, but you always say that. What does it mean?”
“Well, it means –“
Whatever enlightenment Detective Cohle was about to share was cut short, however, when a hirsute clawed paw turned his insides into his outsides.
“Jesus Christ!” screamed King Louis IV. “Who did that?”
“Elementary, my dear Watson,” replied Savannah Lepore, casually committing regicide.
“Fiddle, wrong monarch!” she continued. “When will I find that alleged ‘Rougarou Queen’ already?”
“When the hurly-burly’s done,” interjected voices from stage left, whilst also interjecting a foul brew into the Runner-Up.
“This . . . sucks,” breathed Savannah Lepore with her final words.
sic humor / Rustin Cohle is dead. They were the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator).
Cop / King Louis IV is dead. They were the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson).
raven / Savannah Lepore is dead. They were the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer).
Town
1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator). Your investigation will turn up Rougarou or Not Rougarou. If you die, Watson will inherit your notes. 1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson). If the Town Investigator dies before you, you will inherit their water-damaged notes and investigatory prowess.
1 Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Healer): You are Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Town Healer). Each Night, you can select one player to protect from death. You can protect yourself, but you cannot protect the same person two Nights in a row.
1 Town Saint: You are the Town Saint. If you are Day Killed, the first person to vote for you is also killed.
186 Festival Goers (Vanilla Town): You are a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town). Your power is your vote, for now.
Scum
Rougarous (Wolves): The Rougarous share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against town, Day or Night. Each Night, Rougarous will select one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded Rougarou, they may carry out this Night Action. Rougarous win when all other players are dead, or when the numbers make this inevitable.
- 1 Rougarou Recruiter: You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own. In fact, you are the Rougarou Recruiter. Starting Night 1, you secretly feed one random VT meat during Lent. If that VT survives the following day and night, they become Rougarou. Neither they nor you will know who they are until they transform. This continues every other Night as long as you survive.
- 1 Rougarou Saint: You are the Rougarou Saint. If you are Day Killed, the last person to vote for you is also killed.
31 Vanilla Rougarous: You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own.
- 1 Rougarou Recruit: Unbeknownst to you, that surprisingly delicious Impossible meat you ate the other night was, in fact, filet mignon. This morning you woke up with a lusty howl. Welcome to the Rougarous!
Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer): You are the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer). You kill each Night seeking vengeance against the Rougarou Queen. If you kill the Rougarou Queen at Night, you will at least share in victory.
Rougarou Queen (Copycat SK): You are the Rougarou Queen. You’re sweet as pie, but when you stumbled upon the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up’s corpse, your first thought was, “Oh that looks like fun!”
Each player, regardless of alignment, is a member of one of four parade crews. Each crew shares a QT and has a one-shot Night Kill, on a predetermined Night (Night 2, 3, 4, or 5).
Giant Puppets
Goat
Josephus malthusc
Narrowstrife
Queequeg
Side
Wasp
Rougarou Time Warp
emm Dicentra Grumproro
Louie
Marlowe
sic
Tiff
Rougarou Witches
April Cop
Indy
Kaddish
Ralph Shini
Starbuck?
Rougarou Zombies
copywight
Donalbain Jude
Lindsay
Nate raven Warrior
- No editing or deleting comments for any reason without the mod’s permission – This includes typos, double posts, posting something you meant for the Open Thread, anything. Choose your words carefully, and consider your spelling, punctuation, and html tags before you hit Post.
- Do not quote anything said in the private chats (QTs) directly in the Day Thread. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting or screenshotting a role description, for example, is not allowed.
- All game-related conversation must stop when Twilight is called.
- Vote in the official Vote Thread. Votes not posted in the Vote Thread will not be counted, and please keep additional commentary, gifs, etc. out of the Vote Thread itself.
- A tie at Twilight will result in a randomly chosen death among all players who begin the game. If the RNG falls on a dead player, something strange will happen, up to and including that player being brought back to life with an unknown role/alignment. (So please no spoilers in the Graveyard.)
- Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun!
[collapse]
Players
April Ludgate-Karate-Dwyer / Foghorn Leghorn VANILLA ROUGAROU Cop on the Edge-ish / Louis IV TOWN WATSON
- copywight / Klingon Rust Cohle
Dicentra / a firefly VANILLA TOWN Donalbain / Louisiana Theroux VANILLA ROUGAROU emmelemm / Kitty Witless VANILLA TOWN
- Goat / Rougarou Fest Cosplayer
Grumproro / Party Pat VANILLA TOWN
- InnDEEEEEEED / Ass Crack Bandit
Josephus Brown / Chicken Boo VANILLA TOWN
- Kaddish / Alligator Annie
- Lindsay🐺🌈🦄GayScream / Sookie Stackhouse
- Louie Blue / Ignatius J. Reilly
malthusc / Toge Inumaki VANILLA TOWN
- Marlowe / Chance Boudreaux, Transmogrified Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Yelp Reviewer
- Mrs. Queequeg / Blanche Dubois
- Narrowstrife / Chicken Little Macy’s Day Parade Balloon
Nate the Lesser / Richard Ayoade VANILLA TOWN Ralph Waldo Wiggins / Cormac McCarthy VANILLA TOWN raven and rose / Savannah Lepore ROUGAROU QUEEN RUNNER-UP (ORIGINAL SK) Shinichiki / a simple country hyperchicken VANILLA TOWN sic humor / Rustin Cohle TOWN INVESTIGATOR
- Side Character / Beau Jocque
Sister Jude / Blanche Devereaux VANILLA TOWN
- Starbuck? / Sadie Saint-Denis
- Tiff Aching’s Golden Hare / Idgie Threadgoode
Warrior / werechicken VANILLA TOWN
- Wasp / The Bee Lady of the Bayou
Backups
- hoho
- MacCrocodile
- Smokey
Day 5 will end at 10pm CST on Thursday, July 15th.
Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 1
Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 2
Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 3