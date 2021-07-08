The Weekly Music Thread Is a One-Man Band

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt (courtesy of The Avocado’s very own King Kat): Overdubbing
Whether it’s layering guitars to create a wall of sound, or one musician deciding to play all of the instruments on a recording themselves, overdubbing has been a standard recording practice since the first multi-track recording devices became available. While some prefer the sound of a band or group of musicians playing live together, it cannot be denied that overdubbing provides any number of advantages and opportunities for artists to get creative.
- What are some of your favorite examples of artists recording most or all of the instruments on a recording themselves, or using multiple tracks to enhance and (ideally) improve their music?
- Are there any situations where you think an artist might have been better off getting some extra help, or leaving the overdubs out?
As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!