The Weekly Music Thread Is a One-Man Band

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt (courtesy of The Avocado’s very own King Kat): Overdubbing

Whether it’s layering guitars to create a wall of sound, or one musician deciding to play all of the instruments on a recording themselves, overdubbing has been a standard recording practice since the first multi-track recording devices became available. While some prefer the sound of a band or group of musicians playing live together, it cannot be denied that overdubbing provides any number of advantages and opportunities for artists to get creative.

What are some of your favorite examples of artists recording most or all of the instruments on a recording themselves, or using multiple tracks to enhance and (ideally) improve their music?

Are there any situations where you think an artist might have been better off getting some extra help, or leaving the overdubs out?

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

