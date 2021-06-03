The Weekly Music Thread Goes Deep

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt is inspired by an idea from the Avocado’s very own KingKat:

What are some lesser-known songs (e.g. – album tracks) that you love by some well-known artists?

As KingKat pointed out in their original post, attempting something like this for a group as popular as The Beatles for example may well prove impossible, as their entire catalogue has been so thoroughly documented and discussed that even some of their unreleased tracks have entire Wikipedia pages devoted to them. And of course “lesser-known song” is bound to be relative to how big of a fan one is of given artist. But no one here has heard everything, so even if you’re afraid of posting something “too obvious” just keep in mind that you may well turn someone else on to a new song (or even artist) that they’ll really enjoy!

Pavement have a treasure trove of great album tracks, as well as a stellar assortment of B-sides (most which have since been collected on the deluxe reissues of their studio albums). The track in the header is one of my favorite Pavement songs; it originally appeared on the Volume magazine compilation Volume 4 in the U.K. and the pro-choice compilation Born to Choose in North America. Some of my other favorites include:

Second-to-last track from Wowee Zowee (1995). This one goes for over six minutes, and includes an instrumental/jam section that reminds me of Stereolab in places.

B-side from the Shady Lane single.

Cover of a song by Stockton band The Authorities. Recorded live at a show in Brixton in 1992, it appeared on the unofficial compilation Stray Slack; to my knowledge this track is still unreleased in any official form.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

