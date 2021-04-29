The Weekly Music Thread Looks for a Bathroom on the Right

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Misheard Lyrics

A mondegreen is a mishearing or misinterpretation of a phrase in a poem or song that gives it a new meaning; the listener, being unable to clearly hear a lyric, substitutes words that sound similar and make some kind of sense. American writer Sylvia Wright coined the term in 1954, writing that as a girl, when her mother read to her from Percy‘s Reliques, she had misheard the lyric “layd him on the green” in the fourth line of the Scottish ballad “The Bonny Earl of Murray” as “Lady Mondegreen”.

One of the more famous examples is “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, where the lyric “There’s a bad moon on the rise” was misheard as “There’s a bathroom on the right“. Another famous example is “Purple Haze” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience, where the line “‘Scuse me while I kiss the sky” was misheard as “‘Scuse me while I kiss this guy” (Hendrix was aware of this one, and sometimes used to sing the misheard lyric in concert while gesturing toward drummer Mitch Mitchell).

So, what are some of your all-time favorite mondegreens? And what are some of the funnier (or more embarrassing) lyrics that you or others have misheard over the years?

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...