Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: As a new season of Bar Rescue appears, what show surprises the hell out of you that new seasons are still being made?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2021:

Chasing Ocean Giants (Discovery+)

Deadhouse Dark (Shudder)

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Flip Or Flop Season Premiere (HGTV)

Let’s Be Real Series Premiere (Fox)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max)

Lucy The Human Chimp (HBO Max)

People Presents: William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary (The CW)

The Bad Seed (Sundance Now)

The Big Shot With Bethenny Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix)

Yasuke Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30TH, 2021:

Assembled: The Making Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Bering Sea Gold Season Premiere (Discovery)Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl (LMN)

MacGyver Season Five Finale (CBS)

Pet Stars Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Disciple (Netflix)

The Innocent (Netflix)

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (Netflix)

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

The Unremarkable Juanquini Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

22 Vs. Earth (Disney+)

Without Remorse (Amazon)

World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (The CW)

SATURDAY, MAY 1ST, 2021:

SUNDAY, MAY 2ND, 2021:

Bar Rescue Season Premiere (Paramount+)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season Premiere (The CW)

Deep Water Salvage Series Premiere (Weather)

Home Town Takeover Series Premiere (HGTV)

Pose Season Three Premiere (FX)

The Girlfriend Experience Season Three Premiere (Starz)

MONDAY, MAY 3RD, 2021:

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrity Roadshow Series Premiere (PBS)

Best Baker In America Season Premiere (Food)

Murdoch Mysteries Season Fourteen Finale (Acorn TV)

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season Finale (Acorn TV)

VE Day: Minute By Minute (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, MAY 4TH, 2021:

Selena: The Series, Part Two (Netflix)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Real Housewives Of New York City Season Premiere (Bravo)

Trash Truck Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5TH, 2021:

Kids Say The Darndest Things Season Two Premiere (CBS)

Lava Ka Dhaava Series Premiere (Netflix)

Million Dollar Listing Season Nine Premiere (Bravo)

The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Netflix)

