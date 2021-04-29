30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge Day 29: The Original Versus The Reboot

As time goes on we see a number of projects that have had reboots or re-imaginings over the years, or in some cases have gone back to the source material more accurately. Today, we’re going to leave it a bit more open-ended on the discussion front but we want to know your thoughts on any of the properties that have had this happen, or just your favorite or worst if you prefer.

While the reboot for Galactica has its issues to be sure, it’s one that is definitely among my favorite for doing a smart and creative update with a strong cast and a sense of a bigger plan, even if the ending didn’t cut it for a lot of fans.

Bonus Question: What show do you wish would have a reboot?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...