Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

THURSDAY, JULY 8TH, 2021:

Backyard Bar Wars Series Premiere (truTV)

Croc That Ate Jaws (NatGeo)

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Netflix)

Gossip Girl Reboot Series (HBO Max)grown-ish Season Premiere (Freeform)

Heartland Season Premiere (Up)Impractical Jokers Season Premiere (truTV)

Keeping Up With The Joneses (LMN)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max)

Motherland (Sundance Now)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix)

Son (Shudder)

Spice Of Life Series Premiere (Cooking)

The Dog House UK Series Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, JULY 9TH, 2021:

Atypical Season Four Premiere (Netflix)Black Widow (Disney+ Premium)

Biohackers (Netflix)

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (Netflix)

How I Became A Superhero (Netflix)

Last Summer (Netflix)

Leverage: Redemption Series Premiere (IMDb TV)

Luxe Listings Sydney Series Premiere (Amazon)

Middleman Post Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark & Pleasant (Showtime)

Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS)

The Patrick Star Show Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)

This Way Up (Hulu)

Van Helsing Series Finale (Syfy)

Virgin River Season Premiere (Netflix)

World’s Most Dangerous Shark? (NatGeo)

SATURDAY, JULY 10TH, 2021:

Cold Justice Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Crashing Through The Snow (Hallmark)

Florida Man Murders (Oxygen)

Shark Terror: USS Indianapolis (NatGeo)

SUNDAY, JULY 11TH, 2021:

Animal Kingdom Season Premiere (TNT)

Autopsy: The Last Days Of Kate Spade (Reelz)

Autopsy: The Last Days Of Luke Perry (Reelz)

Battle On The Block Season Premiere (HGTV)

History Of The Sitcom Series Premiere (CNN)

Professor T (PBS)

Shark Academy (Discovery+)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season Premiere (Bravo)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Unforgotten (PBS)

Wellington Paranormal Series Premiere (The CW)

MONDAY, JULY 12TH, 2021:

Catch & Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO)

Eden Series Premiere (Spectrum)

Jack Irish Season Premiere (Acorn TV)POV: Landfall (PBS)

Shark Attack Files (NatGeo)

Shark Attack Investigations: The Paige Winter Story (NatGeo)

The Beast Must Die (AMC)

TUESDAY, JULY 13TH, 2021:

Miracle Workers Season Three Premiere (TBS)

Naomi Osaka (Netflix)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

World Biggest Bull Shark? (NatGeo)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14TH, 2021:

A Classic Horror Story (Netflix)

Dr. Pimple Popper Season Premiere (TLC)

Good Trouble Season Premiere (Freeform)Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix)

Heist (Netflix)

The Guide To The Perfect Family (Netflix)

