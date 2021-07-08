30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 8: Your Favorite Game Show

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

The genre of game shows on TV has a long and storied history and they made quite the revival in the past few years as well, especially during the pandemic and as part of the summer season for light fare to gather around the TV to watch. There are game shows on a whole lot of networks as well that go for niche audiences just to show there’s potential for a lot of different things. So, today, we want to know what your favorite game show is and if you would go on it!

Bonus Prompt: Which game show completely didn’t work for you?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...