The Thursday Politics Thread Did Lots Of Good Things

The Ex-President while on a trip to honor those who died during D-Day that Hitler did lots of good things. I know, I was shocked too. Anyways, it’s going to be in John Kelly’s tell-all memoir because instead of being outraged then, he can be outraged now in a book deal that will net him a chunk of change like every other grimy urchin from that cursed Administration. Moving on!

Tucker Carlson was apparently attempting to net an interview with Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin. This was what he gotten all worked up about when he claimed the NSA was spying on him. That’s it. The government was aware that he was trying to do that. Journalists do this all the time. In fact, fellow Fox News host Chris Wallace won an Emmy for his interview with Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin back in 2018.

As of right now, it appears what happened is that the people he was working with to get the interview were US-based Russian nationals. Which, again, isn’t entirely unusual for journalists to do. Many people in the press use unofficial channels rather than the official press office. These contacts may have been monitored for completely obvious reasons: 1) Putin is the head of a hostile foreign state and it makes sense to keep an eye on his peeps on US soil. or 2) Tucker’s contacts happened to be under surveillance because they are acting as foreign agents.

Better question is why did Tuck Neverlasting react the way he did? Was it a way to goose ratings and gin up his fanbase? He’s already quite popular among the white nationalist set. As well as Russia!

I've been telling you guys for quite some time about how pleased the Russians are with Tucker Carlson. I guess none of it was coincidental.https://t.co/BgXVR89xTK — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 7, 2021

Russian state media uses his reporting and other Fox hosts to push a false reality of the US. This would be happening whether he was trying to interview Daddy Vlad or not. So from whence comes the outrage, Tuckles?

https://tinyurl.com/527h4j7t

In unrelated news, Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law in the District of Columbia!

