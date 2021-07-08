Triviacados: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order

Quiz Note: For example, George Washington might become the honorable ‘Shane T. Grogwigeon’, as it’s an anagram of George Washington. Presidents’ middle initials and names are not included in these scrambles, only first and last names.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

