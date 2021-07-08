Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 19

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 17 Results

Spoiler 63.64% Donkey Kong Country Returns Slammin’ Steel 59.09% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Ice Cream Island 54.55% Persona 3 Portable A Way Of Life 50.00% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 1 50.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Green Greens 45.45% Time and Eternity Bout! Theme of Towa 40.91% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Mr. Monokuma’s Lesson 40.91% Trails of Azure Descent of the Aions 40.91% The 3rd Birthday Cloud of Aureolin [Mitsuto Suzuki] 40.91% FTL Colonial (Explore) 36.36% Portal 2 Bots Build Bots 36.36% Metal Torrent Bateleur Theme 31.82% Aion: The Promised Lands Yearn for Heaven 31.82% Summon Night GRANTHESE Old Battlefield Fortress 27.27% Pokémon Black and White Route 2 (Autumn) 27.27% Yakuza 4 Rebellions 27.27% Mega Man 10 Shop (ProtoMan) 27.27% Time Travelers Sawaki’s Trap 22.73% Mario Kart 7 Rainbow Road 22.73% Amnesia: The Dark Descent Darkness 22.73% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Day 18.18% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Guardian Deity of Paradise (Loosha’s Theme) 18.18% Mighty Switch Force Apprehend Them! 9.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Cheer Readers The pleasant vibes of Kirby’s Epic Yarn have been hit or miss so far in this tournament, but this group gives us a pair of hits. Elsewhere, this is a lighter Persona tourney compared to last time but the series is still putting in work. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday July 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday July 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

