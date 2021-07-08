Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 19

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 17 Results

63.64% Donkey Kong Country Returns Slammin’ Steel
59.09% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Ice Cream Island
54.55% Persona 3 Portable A Way Of Life
50.00% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 1
50.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Green Greens
45.45% Time and Eternity Bout! Theme of Towa
40.91% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Mr. Monokuma’s Lesson
40.91% Trails of Azure Descent of the Aions
40.91% The 3rd Birthday Cloud of Aureolin [Mitsuto Suzuki]
40.91% FTL Colonial (Explore)
36.36% Portal 2 Bots Build Bots
36.36% Metal Torrent Bateleur Theme
31.82% Aion: The Promised Lands Yearn for Heaven
31.82% Summon Night GRANTHESE Old Battlefield Fortress
27.27% Pokémon Black and White Route 2 (Autumn)
27.27% Yakuza 4 Rebellions
27.27% Mega Man 10 Shop (ProtoMan)
27.27% Time Travelers Sawaki’s Trap
22.73% Mario Kart 7 Rainbow Road
22.73% Amnesia: The Dark Descent Darkness
22.73% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Day
18.18% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Guardian Deity of Paradise (Loosha’s Theme)
18.18% Mighty Switch Force Apprehend Them!
9.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Cheer Readers

The pleasant vibes of Kirby’s Epic Yarn have been hit or miss so far in this tournament, but this group gives us a pair of hits. Elsewhere, this is a lighter Persona tourney compared to last time but the series is still putting in work.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday July 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday July 9th at 10:00PM Pacific