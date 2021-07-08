Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Signups

Roles

The numbers of each alignment will be determined by the number of players. Roles may be added or adjusted depending on the number of players as well.

Town

South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Town Investigator)

Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Town Healer)

Vanilla Town

Scum

Rougarous (Wolves) – The Rougarous share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against town, day or night. Each night, Rougarous will select one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded Rougarou, they may carry out this night action. Rougarous win when all other players are dead, or when the numbers make this inevitable. The Rougarous will have at least one Recruit.

Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer) – Each night, the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up will take out their wrath at coming in second by killing another player. The Runner-Up wins when all other players are eliminated (sole win condition) or if they kill the Rougarou Queen at Night (shared win condition).

Other

Rougarou Queen: This role can be anyone but the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up. If the Runner-Up dies before they do, the Royal will get a one-shot advantage.

Krewe Ga Rous: Each player, regardless of alignment, will be placed on one of four parade crews. Each crew will share a QT and will have a one-shot Night Kill, on a predetermined Night (Night 2, 3, 4, or 5).