King Ralph Day Thread

Oh man John Goodman is the king and he is named Ralph, look at him playing several early rock&roll classics.

King Ralph isn’t great but it is extremely OK. Like John Goodman is having a good time playing the only heir to the British crowd left after mass electrocution of the rest of the monarchy and Peter O’Toole is pretty good. It is one of those movies which was on allot during Saturday afternoons in my youth so I’ve seen it around 6 times or something and mostly just remember Goodman playing Good Golly Miss Molly for a bunch of different monarchies.

Anyway get on day threading.

