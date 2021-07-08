RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6!

This week, the queens showcase their performance skills in a Super Bowl Halftime-themed Rusical. Each queen plays a different performer from a past Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Who will impress the judges and guest judge, Jamal Sims?

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy the premiere!

