Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 18

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 16 Results

Spoiler

65.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run
60.00% Pokémon Black and White 2 Colress Battle
55.00% Maldita Castilla Lucha a Morir
50.00% Final Fantasy XIII Hanging Edge
50.00% Trails of Azure The Azure Arbitrator
45.00% The Last Remnant Clash of Opposites
45.00% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Deadline
45.00% Persona 4 Arena Best Friends
40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend End of Solitude [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Hikarisyuyo]
40.00% Rayman Origins Desert Mirage
40.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story The Wind is Blowing at Cavi Cape
40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Romance in the Air
40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade How’d it Get to be Like THIS? [Udongerge]
40.00% Tactics Ogre – Let Us Cling Together Limitation
35.00% DJ Hero Poison vs Intergalactic – Bell Biv DeVoe vs Beastie Boys
35.00% Papo and Yo A New Hope
35.00% NieR Shadowlord’s Castle ~ Memory
30.00% DJ Hero Another One Bites The Dust vs Da Funk – Queen vs Daft Punk
30.00% Coma Redwind Theme
30.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Last Battle
25.00% Halo: Reach Overture
20.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Small Beginnings
20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Akbadain Ruins
20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days New City Lights (feat. Shen Shen)

A JRPG heavy top cut this time around. Also, a lot of songs at exactly 40%, which when all is said and done will probably be just barely outside of contention, per usual.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thursday July 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday July 8th at 10:00PM Pacific