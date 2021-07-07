Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 18

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 16 Results

Spoiler 65.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 60.00% Pokémon Black and White 2 Colress Battle 55.00% Maldita Castilla Lucha a Morir 50.00% Final Fantasy XIII Hanging Edge 50.00% Trails of Azure The Azure Arbitrator 45.00% The Last Remnant Clash of Opposites 45.00% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Deadline 45.00% Persona 4 Arena Best Friends 40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend End of Solitude [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Hikarisyuyo] 40.00% Rayman Origins Desert Mirage 40.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story The Wind is Blowing at Cavi Cape 40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Romance in the Air 40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade How’d it Get to be Like THIS? [Udongerge] 40.00% Tactics Ogre – Let Us Cling Together Limitation 35.00% DJ Hero Poison vs Intergalactic – Bell Biv DeVoe vs Beastie Boys 35.00% Papo and Yo A New Hope 35.00% NieR Shadowlord’s Castle ~ Memory 30.00% DJ Hero Another One Bites The Dust vs Da Funk – Queen vs Daft Punk 30.00% Coma Redwind Theme 30.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Last Battle 25.00% Halo: Reach Overture 20.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Small Beginnings 20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Akbadain Ruins 20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days New City Lights (feat. Shen Shen) A JRPG heavy top cut this time around. Also, a lot of songs at exactly 40%, which when all is said and done will probably be just barely outside of contention, per usual. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thursday July 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday July 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...