Weekly Games Thread Delivers Its Last Surprise

Sometimes the surprise is simply at what hour I actually finish and publish these! I’m very sorry for the delay. I planned to get this done in the morning and then slept in because I was quite tired and had trouble sleeping earlier in the night.

Anyway. Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend and a hood holiday. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And one more quick thing: what’s a trick or fakeout from a game that you find very memorable, for better or worse? I mean less like a plot twist and more like, say, a room in Zero Mission looking like a simple hallway with no way out, so I bomb through the floor only to discover a massive next of Metroids ready to all attack at once.

Also, you should check out current and upcoming things like:

Brakeman’s season 2 podcast premiere, Brakeman’s article on the Thief series, Dramus’ latest music tournament, Merve’s dedicated page for Summer Games Done Quick 2021, and my next Game News Roundup, which is coming to you next week!

