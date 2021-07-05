Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 16

Group 14 Results

52.38% Final Fantasy XIII Lake Bresha
47.62% DJ Hero Ice Ice Baby vs U Can’t Touch This – Vanilla Ice vs MC Hammer
47.62% Mass Effect 3 Rannoch
42.86% Digital: A Love Story Disappointment
42.86% Sonic Generations Planet Wisp Classic
42.86% Double Dragon Neon Giga Skullmageddon
42.86% Nayuta no Kiseki Indelible Feeling
42.86% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Stolen Koopa Castle
38.10% Child of Eden Zero 5
38.10% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Reasoning Puzzles
38.10% L.A. Noire Guilty [The Real Tuesday Weld]
38.10% Half-Minute Hero Returning Good for Evil
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 2: Hot Land
33.33% Portal 2 Halls of Science 4
33.33% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Ability Room
28.57% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade High School Days [U-ji + U-SUKE]
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Song of Wastelands, Forests, and Magic [Toraboruta-P]
23.81% Final Fantasy XIII March of the Dreadnoughts
23.81% Dunamis 15 Pain of Salvation
23.81% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Captain Dread
19.05% Tomena Sanner BGM 2
19.05% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Town Square
19.05% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Fleet Glide Galaxy
14.29% The Munchables Zombie Chef

Hey, DJ Hero’s on the board! I’m glad the sublime silliness of this early pop-rap mashup managed to break through.

Group 15 Results

61.90% Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
52.38% Flower Life as a Flower
52.38% Mighty Switch Force Jive Bot
47.62% Catherine Lamb Game between ♂ and ♀
38.10% Portal 2 The Reunion
33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace
28.57% Mass Effect 3 Leaving Earth
28.57% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Under a Tree
28.57% Time and Eternity Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees
23.81% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 1
23.81% Katamari Forever Houston
23.81% Left 4 Dead 2 Chocolate Helicopter
23.81% Portal 2 Fowarding the Cause of Science
23.81% Portal 2 Courtesy Call
23.81% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Bee Machine
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade *Hello,Planet* [sasakure.UK- I.M.PLSE-EDIT]
19.05% Clockwords: Prelude Chicanery
19.05% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mushroom Run
19.05% Sonic Colors Theme of Sonic Colors
19.05% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Final Challenge
14.29% Portal 2 Machiavellian Bach
14.29% Left 4 Dead 2 The Monsters Within
14.29% Trails from Zero Scene of a Street Corner
4.76% Halo 4 Requiem

I’d never heard “City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle” before, but it’s a great 80s pastiche. Hope it does well!

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday July 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday July 6th at 10:00PM Pacific