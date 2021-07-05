Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 16

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 14 Results
|52.38%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Lake Bresha
|47.62%
|DJ Hero
|Ice Ice Baby vs U Can’t Touch This – Vanilla Ice vs MC Hammer
|47.62%
|Mass Effect 3
|Rannoch
|42.86%
|Digital: A Love Story
|Disappointment
|42.86%
|Sonic Generations
|Planet Wisp Classic
|42.86%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Giga Skullmageddon
|42.86%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Indelible Feeling
|42.86%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Stolen Koopa Castle
|38.10%
|Child of Eden
|Zero 5
|38.10%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Reasoning Puzzles
|38.10%
|L.A. Noire
|Guilty [The Real Tuesday Weld]
|38.10%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Returning Good for Evil
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 2: Hot Land
|33.33%
|Portal 2
|Halls of Science 4
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Ability Room
|28.57%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|High School Days [U-ji + U-SUKE]
|23.81%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Song of Wastelands, Forests, and Magic [Toraboruta-P]
|23.81%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|March of the Dreadnoughts
|23.81%
|Dunamis 15
|Pain of Salvation
|23.81%
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Captain Dread
|19.05%
|Tomena Sanner
|BGM 2
|19.05%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees
|The Town Square
|19.05%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Fleet Glide Galaxy
|14.29%
|The Munchables
|Zombie Chef
Hey, DJ Hero’s on the board! I’m glad the sublime silliness of this early pop-rap mashup managed to break through.
Group 15 Results
|61.90%
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|52.38%
|Flower
|Life as a Flower
|52.38%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Jive Bot
|47.62%
|Catherine
|Lamb Game between ♂ and ♀
|38.10%
|Portal 2
|The Reunion
|33.33%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Palace
|28.57%
|Mass Effect 3
|Leaving Earth
|28.57%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Under a Tree
|28.57%
|Time and Eternity
|Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees
|23.81%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Bug Out Stage 1
|23.81%
|Katamari Forever
|Houston
|23.81%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Chocolate Helicopter
|23.81%
|Portal 2
|Fowarding the Cause of Science
|23.81%
|Portal 2
|Courtesy Call
|23.81%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees
|The Bee Machine
|23.81%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|*Hello,Planet* [sasakure.UK- I.M.PLSE-EDIT]
|19.05%
|Clockwords: Prelude
|Chicanery
|19.05%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Mushroom Run
|19.05%
|Sonic Colors
|Theme of Sonic Colors
|19.05%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|The Final Challenge
|14.29%
|Portal 2
|Machiavellian Bach
|14.29%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|The Monsters Within
|14.29%
|Trails from Zero
|Scene of a Street Corner
|4.76%
|Halo 4
|Requiem
I’d never heard “City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle” before, but it’s a great 80s pastiche. Hope it does well!
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday July 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday July 6th at 10:00PM Pacific