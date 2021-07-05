Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 16

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 14 Results

Spoiler 52.38% Final Fantasy XIII Lake Bresha 47.62% DJ Hero Ice Ice Baby vs U Can’t Touch This – Vanilla Ice vs MC Hammer 47.62% Mass Effect 3 Rannoch 42.86% Digital: A Love Story Disappointment 42.86% Sonic Generations Planet Wisp Classic 42.86% Double Dragon Neon Giga Skullmageddon 42.86% Nayuta no Kiseki Indelible Feeling 42.86% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Stolen Koopa Castle 38.10% Child of Eden Zero 5 38.10% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Reasoning Puzzles 38.10% L.A. Noire Guilty [The Real Tuesday Weld] 38.10% Half-Minute Hero Returning Good for Evil 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 2: Hot Land 33.33% Portal 2 Halls of Science 4 33.33% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Ability Room 28.57% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade High School Days [U-ji + U-SUKE] 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Song of Wastelands, Forests, and Magic [Toraboruta-P] 23.81% Final Fantasy XIII March of the Dreadnoughts 23.81% Dunamis 15 Pain of Salvation 23.81% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Captain Dread 19.05% Tomena Sanner BGM 2 19.05% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Town Square 19.05% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Fleet Glide Galaxy 14.29% The Munchables Zombie Chef Hey, DJ Hero’s on the board! I’m glad the sublime silliness of this early pop-rap mashup managed to break through. [collapse]

Group 15 Results

Spoiler 61.90% Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle 52.38% Flower Life as a Flower 52.38% Mighty Switch Force Jive Bot 47.62% Catherine Lamb Game between ♂ and ♀ 38.10% Portal 2 The Reunion 33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace 28.57% Mass Effect 3 Leaving Earth 28.57% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Under a Tree 28.57% Time and Eternity Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees 23.81% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 1 23.81% Katamari Forever Houston 23.81% Left 4 Dead 2 Chocolate Helicopter 23.81% Portal 2 Fowarding the Cause of Science 23.81% Portal 2 Courtesy Call 23.81% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Bee Machine 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade *Hello,Planet* [sasakure.UK- I.M.PLSE-EDIT] 19.05% Clockwords: Prelude Chicanery 19.05% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mushroom Run 19.05% Sonic Colors Theme of Sonic Colors 19.05% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Final Challenge 14.29% Portal 2 Machiavellian Bach 14.29% Left 4 Dead 2 The Monsters Within 14.29% Trails from Zero Scene of a Street Corner 4.76% Halo 4 Requiem I’d never heard “City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle” before, but it’s a great 80s pastiche. Hope it does well! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday July 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday July 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...