Franchise Festival Podcast S2E1: Resident Evil

Christian, Hamilton, and Spencer explore the development, gameplay, monsters, and story of Capcom’s Resident Evil (1996). The Franchise Festival crew also surveys a selection of earlier genre titles and later console ports, confirming the historical significance of Shinji Mikami’s survival horror debut. Tank controls and an idiosyncratic save system provoke strong reactions from your hosts.

Listen on your favorite podcast app or right here:

You don’t need to hear the show to participate in the discussion, though! Let’s talk all things Resident Evil in the comments below.

Follow the show on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest, check out our official website for more video game history resources, and be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think. Franchise Festival is also now on Patreon. Thanks to cheatachu for supporting the show!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...