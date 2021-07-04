GDQ Logo
Games

Summer Games Done Quick 2021

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EDT and subject to change):

  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Any% by Lemuura at 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 4th
  • Castlevania Any% race by 2snek, freeland, and shockra_tease at 12:23 PM on Tuesday, July 6th
  • Untitled Goose Game 100% Co-op by Tasselfoot and Thundar001 at 11:46 PM on Wednesday, July 7th
  • Super Mario 64 70 Star Blindfolded by Bubzia at 2:52 PM on Saturday, July 10th
  • Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Critical Mode Any% by ninten866 at 10:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!