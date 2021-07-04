Summer Games Done Quick 2021

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EDT and subject to change):

Dragon Age: Inquisition Any% by Lemuura at 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 4th

Castlevania Any% race by 2snek, freeland, and shockra_tease at 12:23 PM on Tuesday, July 6th

Untitled Goose Game 100% Co-op by Tasselfoot and Thundar001 at 11:46 PM on Wednesday, July 7th

Super Mario 64 70 Star Blindfolded by Bubzia at 2:52 PM on Saturday, July 10th

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Critical Mode Any% by ninten866 at 10:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!

