Summer Games Done Quick 2021

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.
You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:
Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EDT and subject to change):
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Any% by Lemuura at 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 4th
- Castlevania Any% race by 2snek, freeland, and shockra_tease at 12:23 PM on Tuesday, July 6th
- Untitled Goose Game 100% Co-op by Tasselfoot and Thundar001 at 11:46 PM on Wednesday, July 7th
- Super Mario 64 70 Star Blindfolded by Bubzia at 2:52 PM on Saturday, July 10th
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Critical Mode Any% by ninten866 at 10:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th
Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!