Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 15

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 13 Results
|68.18%
|Flower
|Peaceful Repose
|54.55%
|Trails of Azure
|Mystic Core
|50.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Chillin With My Bro
|50.00%
|To the Moon
|For River – Piano (Johnny’s Version)
|50.00%
|Madworld
|Ain’t That Funny (Sick YG)
|40.91%
|Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure
|Banson’s Aria
|40.91%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Endless Remix
|40.91%
|Sonic Colors
|Aquarium Park Act 1
|36.36%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Norwell Wall
|31.82%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Shaded Truths
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Ruined Hometown [Naoshi Mizuta]
|27.27%
|Mass Effect 2
|Epilogue (sad)
|27.27%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Blue Bird Lamentation
|27.27%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Karate Man 2
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Historia Crux
|27.27%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Underworld Gatekeeper [Motoi Sakuraba]
|27.27%
|Sound Shapes
|Mechanica
|22.73%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Scuttle Town
|22.73%
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Combat Theme #4
|22.73%
|Last Window: The Secret of Cape West
|Deceptive Proof
|18.18%
|Rayman Origins
|Trouble in Paradise
|18.18%
|Trails from Zero
|Advancing Bravery
|13.64%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Ringside
|13.64%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Tile in Style Title
Flower continues to do very well; perhaps a budding favorite?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday July 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday July 4th at 10:00PM Pacific