Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 15

Group 13 Results

Spoiler 68.18% Flower Peaceful Repose 54.55% Trails of Azure Mystic Core 50.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chillin With My Bro 50.00% To the Moon For River – Piano (Johnny’s Version) 50.00% Madworld Ain’t That Funny (Sick YG) 40.91% Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure Banson’s Aria 40.91% Rhythm Heaven Fever Endless Remix 40.91% Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 1 36.36% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Norwell Wall 31.82% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Shaded Truths 31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Ruined Hometown [Naoshi Mizuta] 27.27% Mass Effect 2 Epilogue (sad) 27.27% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Blue Bird Lamentation 27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Karate Man 2 27.27% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Historia Crux 27.27% Kid Icarus: Uprising Underworld Gatekeeper [Motoi Sakuraba] 27.27% Sound Shapes Mechanica 22.73% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Scuttle Town 22.73% Spec Ops: The Line Combat Theme #4 22.73% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Deceptive Proof 18.18% Rayman Origins Trouble in Paradise 18.18% Trails from Zero Advancing Bravery 13.64% Rhythm Heaven Fever Ringside 13.64% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Tile in Style Title Flower continues to do very well; perhaps a budding favorite? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday July 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday July 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

