The Weekly Shuffle Thread Spins its WHEELS!

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here, we just want to share what we’ve been listening to on shuffle lately! So it only seems fitting that our word of the day is WHEEL!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Wheel in the title of them! But if you’re more of the walking type, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

