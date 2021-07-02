Job Rants Thread – 7/2/2021 – Working From Home LXIX: An Ending…And A New Beginning

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

And so, here we are, at the 69th and last week of the JRT Working From Home Edition; as I, like so many others, have been called back into the workplace through a combination of both financial necessity and what I imagine is just the that evergreen urge among so many other businesses to fight back against the increasing normalcy of the crisis of the past year-and-a-half. Whether or not that’s necessarily a good thing is up in the air; as we’ve all seen the attitudes of certain businesses when it comes to the idea of not having a complete grip on their employees. But that’s a much longer discussion for the comments; and I’ve already made my feelings on my situation known, repeatedly. I would also have liked to end this on an even 70; but que sera sera.

While we’re on the topic, though, I feel it’s also time for a long-overdue clarification: While this particular “series” was called “Work From Home,” it was more speaking from a personal standpoint and demarcating just how long my situation would be going on. It was not in any way meant to diminish the efforts put forth by all you essential workers and others forced onto the front lines to keep things moving. As far as I’m concerned, you were the bulwark that kept civilization moving, through all of this; don’t let anyone tell you differently.

Well, that’s it for now. We’ve had our share of laughs, frustrations, tears, and tribulations throughout this time; and though the header may change, I doubt those will. For now, just keep on keeping on with living and working, and know that, no matter the situation, we here at A.V.O. Chintzee’s will always have a seat open for you.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Heh, 69…

