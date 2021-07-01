Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 14

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 12 Results

Spoiler

69.57% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Welcome to Dangan Island!
56.52% Bayonetta After Burner (Climax Mix)
52.17% Persona 4 Golden Shadow World
47.83% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Blood on the Keys
47.83% Pokémon Black and White Elite Four Battle
43.48% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Ice Kingdom Overworld
43.48% Steins;Gate SERN
39.13% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Buyer’s Center
39.13% Deadly Premonition FBI Special Agent
34.78% Final Fantasy Type-0 Peaceful Times
34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Grass Land
30.43% Borderlands 2 Ice
30.43% Dragon Age: Origins I Am the One ~ Dark Fantasy Version
26.09% Child of Eden Title Screen
21.74% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Fountain Gardens
21.74% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Spin Dig Galaxy
21.74% DJ Hero Play That Funky Music vs Just To Get A Rep – Wild Cherry vs Gang Starr
21.74% Ciel Nosurge Roar of Earth and Heavens
21.74% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel chmod b111000000/n
17.39% Portal 2 Robots FTW
17.39% Final Fantasy XIV Whisper of the Land
17.39% The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai Never Forget Me
13.04% Diablo III The Coven
13.04% DJ Hero Disturbia vs Control – Rihanna vs Kid Sister

Danganronpa takes first this time. I think those games are about a teddy bear killing high-schoolers? The Best Video Game Song Tournament does not endorse child murder, although we do endorse this killer tune!

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday July 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday July 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific