Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 14

Spoiler 69.57% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Welcome to Dangan Island! 56.52% Bayonetta After Burner (Climax Mix) 52.17% Persona 4 Golden Shadow World 47.83% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Blood on the Keys 47.83% Pokémon Black and White Elite Four Battle 43.48% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Ice Kingdom Overworld 43.48% Steins;Gate SERN 39.13% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Buyer’s Center 39.13% Deadly Premonition FBI Special Agent 34.78% Final Fantasy Type-0 Peaceful Times 34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Grass Land 30.43% Borderlands 2 Ice 30.43% Dragon Age: Origins I Am the One ~ Dark Fantasy Version 26.09% Child of Eden Title Screen 21.74% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Fountain Gardens 21.74% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Spin Dig Galaxy 21.74% DJ Hero Play That Funky Music vs Just To Get A Rep – Wild Cherry vs Gang Starr 21.74% Ciel Nosurge Roar of Earth and Heavens 21.74% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel chmod b111000000/n 17.39% Portal 2 Robots FTW 17.39% Final Fantasy XIV Whisper of the Land 17.39% The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai Never Forget Me 13.04% Diablo III The Coven 13.04% DJ Hero Disturbia vs Control – Rihanna vs Kid Sister Danganronpa takes first this time. I think those games are about a teddy bear killing high-schoolers? The Best Video Game Song Tournament does not endorse child murder, although we do endorse this killer tune! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday July 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday July 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

