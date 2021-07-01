Weekly Games Thread #2 is Telling a Story

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a relatively simple bonus prompt, tell us about one of your favorite video game plots.
Please also check back in tomorrow after 9:00 AM EST for my interview with inkle, developers of 80 Days, Heaven’s Vault, and Overboard!