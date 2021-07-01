2002 Throwback Character Battle, Round 4

Welcome back to the character tournament that began with the exact same characters and seeds as the first GameFAQs video game character tournament in 2002.

The character with the most votes was Mega Man , who went up against the character who ended up with the least votes, Mr. Driller. Mr. Driller hasn’t been a relevant character for a very long time, although that doesn’t explain why Q*Bert is still here.

, who went up against the character who ended up with the least votes, Mr. Driller hasn’t been a relevant character for a very long time, although that doesn’t explain why is still here. The character with the least votes to win was Solid Snake, in a tight battle against Knuckles . Sources report that, upon learning of his loss, Knuckles did not chuckle.

in a tight battle against . Sources report that, upon learning of his loss, Knuckles did not chuckle. The character with the most votes to lose was Crash Bandicoot, locked in a mid-90s Playstation battle with Sephiroth.

Here’s where we currently differ from the GameFAQs choices:

We chose Tails over Alucard in the first round. Both Tails in our tournament and Alucard in theirs won easily against Duke Nukem.

over in the first round. Both Tails in our tournament and Alucard in theirs won easily against We chose Pikachu over Cloud . Cloud was a massively popular character at GameFAQs in the early 00s, even though in this first tournament he would be defeated by Mario before going on to the finals.

over . Cloud was a massively popular character at GameFAQs in the early 00s, even though in this first tournament he would be defeated by Mario before going on to the finals. We chose Q*Bert over Crono , and I know that Crono is kind of a non-entity as a character, but I seriously do not understand.

over , and I know that Crono is kind of a non-entity as a character, but I seriously do not understand. We chose Kirby over Bomberman. In the GameFAQs tournament, Kirby was eliminated in the first round by Jill Valentine.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...