July TV Preview – Streaming (Hey! Guess Who Misread Leverage’s Premiere Date as June Instead of July?)

IMDbTV

Leverage: Redemption

In this new iteration and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux, thief Parker, hitter Eliot Spencer, and hacker Alec Hardison have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier–and sometimes legal–for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Starring: Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, Aleyse Shannon

Quick Thoughts: I apologize for the mistake and if it’s any consolation, just imagine me all excited on June 9th looking for Leverage. Anyway, my thoughts have not changed much in a month.

Premieres July 9th

Amazon

Sydney Luxe Listings

Luxe Listings Sydney follows three elite real estate agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world: Sydney, Australia.

Premieres July 9th

The Pursuit of Love

An adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel and set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

Starring: Lily James, Emily Beecham, Andrew Scott, Dominic West, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Beattie Edmondson, Assad Bouab, Shazad Latif, Freddie Fox, Emily Mortimer, Georgina Morgan

Quick Thoughts: Who would have thought that Dominic West’s weird “I love my wife and her castle” press conferences would finally be the thing to get me to read the Radlett and Montdore books?

Premieres July 30th

HBO Max

Gossip Girl

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Starring: Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Tavi Gevinson, Kristen Bell

Quick Thoughts: I mean…I’m gonna watch it. Of course I’m gonna watch it and constantly compare these little prep school monsters to the Horny Spanish Murder Teens. If I recall, Serena van der Woodsen’s murder was barely a murder. She just like…watched a guy die who might not have even died. Carla Rosón Caleruega would never.

*sigh*

Listen to me. I sound like those judgmental wolves that crashed Serena and Tripp’s car as revenge for their affair. Oh! I guess Chuck Bass threw his dad off a roof? That counts. *mutters* My Spanish murder babies would have covered it up better though.

Premieres July 8th

Hulu

McCartney 3,2,1

The six-episode music series event features intimate and revealing examinations of musical history from two living legends, Paul McCartney and super producer Rick Rubin, and hails from Endeavor Content.

Premieres July 16th

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon

Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Starring: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada.

Quick Thoughts: The fucking noise I made when that cast list was announced. Just an upsettingly perfect cast.

Premieres July 16th

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Each episode of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

Quick Thoughts: That’s a lot of Paul McCartney for one July.

Premieres July 30th

Peacock

Smother

When Val Ahern’s husband Denis is found dead at a foot of a cliff the morning after a family party, Val begins to interrogate the events that unfolded the night before. Val explores Denis’s relationships with his family in order to find out who might have been responsible for his brutal, shocking death. The deeper Val delves into her family’s secrets the more she realizes how her late husband’s controlling, manipulative behavior had a deep effect on each member of the family.

Starring: Dervla Kirwan, Stuart Graham, Gemma-Leah Devereux, Hilary Rose, Justine Mitchell, Niamh Walsh, Seána Kerslake, Thomas Levin

Premieres July 1st

Dr. Death

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart, set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Starring: Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb

Quick Thoughts: This was pretty horrifying to listen to, I’m not sure if I can handle a visual element to the many crimes of this man.

Premieres July 5th

Disney+

Monsters at Work

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Starring: Ben Feldman, Aisha Tyler, Alanna Ubach, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Bob Peterson, Bonnie Hunt, Henry Winkler, Jennifer Tilly, John Ratzenberger, Kelly Marie Tran, Lucas Neff, Mindy Kaling, Stephen Stanton

Premieres July 2nd

Behind the Attraction

The 10-part series, narrated by Paget Brewster, gives viewers an exclusive peek ‘behind the curtain’ of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to “it’s a small world” to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Hear the unique story behind each Castle at the Parks and learn how Disney Imagineers designed and built them and discover the intricacies of the transportation systems at each park, and how the iconic Disneyland(R) Hotel came to be.

Premieres July 21st

Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Premieres July 28th

Paramount+

Behind the Music

Behind the Music is back! The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.

Premieres July 29th

AMC+

The North Water

Set in Hull and the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, The North Water tells the story of Patrick Sumner, a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. On board he meets Henry Drax, the harpooner, a brutish killer whose amorality has been shaped to fit the harshness of his world. Hoping to escape the horrors of his past, Sumner finds himself on an ill-fated journey with a murderous psychopath. In search of redemption, his story becomes a harsh struggle for survival in the Arctic wasteland.

Starring: Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell, Stepehn Graham, Peter Mullan, Sam Spruell, Roland Møller

Premieres July 15th

Ultra City Smiths

The Ultra City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

Starring: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jimmi Simpson, Kurtwood Smith, Alia Shawkat, Bebe Neuwirth, Chris Conrad, Damon Herriman, Dax Shepard, Debra Winger, Hana Mae Lee, Jason Mantzoukas, John C. Reilly, Julian Barratt, Kristen Bell, Luis Guzmán, Melissa Villaseñor, Sunita Mani, Terry O’Quinn, Tim Heidecker, Tim Meadows, Tom Waits

Premieres July 22nd

Roku Channel

The Demi Lovato Show

As more than just a talk show, superstar Demi Lovato and an incredible lineup of celebrity guests and experts address some of today’s edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions.

Premieres July 30th

Netflix

The Young Royals

When Prince Wilhelm arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations – but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty.

Starring: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, Pernilla August

Quick Thoughts: God, I have so many glossy shows about rich teenagers living their lives on my plate. On the other hand, this feels like Elite mixed with Red, White, and Royal Blue and that is very much my jam.

Premieres July 1st

Big Timber

A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

Premieres July 2nd

We the People

Combining music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people, We the People is a series of 10 animated music videos that covers a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in not-so-basic ways. Set to original songs performed by artists such as H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman, with a groundbreaking mix of animated styles — each episode of We the People is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.

Premieres July 4th

Resident Evil: Infinite Evil

Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak.

Starring: Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase, Jona Xiao, Billy Kametz, Joe J. Thomas, Doug Stone, Brad Venable

Premieres July 8th

Heist

A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

Premieres July 14th

My Unorthodox Life

This series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life.

Premiers July 14th

Ridley Jones

The series follows six-year-old Ridley who, alongside her mother and grandmother, is a protector of the museum she calls home. Keeping the exhibits safe takes a real hero, especially when the lights go out and the exhibits — from Egyptian mummies to stampeding elephants — come to life! Throughout her many adventures, Ridley finds that being a good protector, and leader, is about finding common ground and respecting others, no matter what our differences might be.

Premieres July 13th

Sexy Beasts

Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!

Premieres July 21st

Quick Thoughts: Awww. Well that’s terrifying. I wonder if we’ll get a furry version of that Trading Spaces episode where the lady hates her new living room so much that she just walks out.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Starring: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Root, Griffin Newman, Susan Eisenberg, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy, Henry Rollins, Jason Mewes, Alan Oppenheimer, Justin Long, Tony Todd, Phil LaMarr, Cree Summer, Harley Quinn Smith, Tiffany Smith

Premieres July 23rd

Tattoo Redo

When terrible tattoos are too much to bear…you cover them up. Five of the most talented tattoo artists in the business take on some of the most embarrassing tattoos and turn them into amazing masterpieces. While comedian and host Jessimae Peluso teases the clients over their lack of judgment, in a fun twist, what they don’t know is that the person that brought them in is going to choose the Tattoo Redo! Will they love it or hate it?

Premieres July 28th

Centaurworld

Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.

Premieres July 30th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...