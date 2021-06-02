June TV Preview – Streaming (Rejoice! The Rebel Penguin Nature Documentary Has Arrived)

Disney+

Loki

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant

Quick Thoughts: Why is this dropping on Wednesdays? Is it because it’s Odin’s day?

Premieres June 9th

Amazon

Dom

Dom is a crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro. The show follows Victor, a young diver who, by a twist of fate in the year 1969, becomes a military intelligence agent and embraces the war on drugs as his life mission. Over the years, he comes to face the disillusionment of an endless war, and watches his own son, Pedro, succumb to the enemy he tirelessly fought against: cocaine. Pedro turns into an addict as well as the leader of a criminal gang that dominated the tabloids in the early 2000s, emerging as one of the most wanted criminals in Rio: Pedro Dom. Jumping between different periods of time, the eight episode first season of Dom presents the trajectory of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while both confront situations which blur the lines between right and wrong

Starring: Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad, André Mattos

Premieres June 4th

IMDb TV

Leverage: Redemption

In this new iteration and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux, thief Parker, hitter Eliot Spencer, and hacker Alec Hardison have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier–and sometimes legal–for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Starring: Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, Aleyse Shannon

Quick Thoughts: Yay! Welcome back, you big bubble bath of a comfort show. It should be said that because of the plague, the schedules got fucked and that means that Aldis Hodge is in it less than he was originally supposed to be. But we now get Aleyse Shannon as Hardison’s little sister and their dynamic seems fun. Also Noah Wyle has migrated over here from the other John Rogers/Christian Kane show, The Librarians. Just a nice lil reunion. No other reason for a new man.

Premieres June 9th

Apple TV+

Lisey’s Story

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Starring: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, Sung Kang

Premieres June 4th

Physical

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

Starring: Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao

Premieres June 18th

Peacock

We Are Lady Parts

We Are Lady Parts shows the highs and lows of the band – Lady Parts – as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain – a geeky microbiology PhD student, who’s on the lookout for love and is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira sees something in Amina. However, the other members – taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz – are not convinced she is right for their band. Amina has never met girls like this before, and she’s soon swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit. But she becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends led by her bestie Noor and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?

Starring: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, Aiysha Hart

Premieres June 3rd

Paramount+

iCarly

iCarly – a new chapter for the most successful kids’ sitcom of all time, where original cast members join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps.

Starring: Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor, Laci Mosley, Jaidyn Triplett

Quick Thoughts: Ya know…when I started listening to a podcast about famous scams and cons, I really didn’t think “I bet this will end with me watching iCarly, a show that I have not seen the original of.” Anything for you Laci Mosley, a person who is so much better than all of the shitty racist assholes coming for her.

Premieres June 17th

HBO Max

Starstruck

Starstruck follows Jessie, a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous film star Tom.

Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Sindhu Vee, Minnie Driver

Quick Thoughts: All of Rose Matafeo’s standup special Horndog is excellent but the epilogue is the most joyful thing I’ve ever seen. If you have HBO Max, I recommend checking the whole thing out. I’m trying to control my emotions here because I have been out of my mind excited for Starstruck, clinging to every crumb of information HBO Max sends out. Which is hard because they can’t even be bothered to give it a more concrete date than “June”.

Premieres June

Discovery+

Pushing the Line

What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a 1-inch rope that’s thinner than your belt? And why would anyone ever do it? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of… until now.

Premieres June 5th

Sundance Now

Moloch

In a labyrinthine industrial seaside town in the north of France, random people spontaneously combust for no reason. To investigate this mystery, Louise, an ambitious and troubled young journalist, joins forces with Gabriel, a respected psychiatrist who carries the grief of his son’s death. Soon, six fiery letters start to turn up as graffiti on the city walls like a signature adjacent to the deaths: “MOLOCH,” the ancient god of sacrifice. Louise and Gabriel must embark on a terrifying journey to the heart of their own personal hell, in order to get to the truth – at the risk of getting burned themselves.

Starring: Marine Vacth, Olivier Gourmet, Marc Zinga, Arnaud Valois, Alice Verset

Premieres June 10th

Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd. Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen, Will Forte, James Brolin

Quick Thoughts: I really do appreciate how weird the things Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey choose to produce are. I mean to go from Gritty Noir Perry Mason to this…

Premieres June 4th

Fresh, Fried, and Crispy

Extra crispy pork chops in Birmingham, deep fried Oreos in San Diego, and jumbo lump crab cakes in Baltimore. Is your mouth watering yet? Daym Drops, the Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube with more than 250 million views, travels all around the country to find the best unknown fried dishes coming from the streets, fancy restaurants, and home kitchens. Come along for the ride as he hunts down the crispiest bite in town!

Starring: Daym Drops

Quick Thoughts: A whole show dedicated to fried food? I think Netflix is trying to kill me with all these food shows.

Premieres June 9th

Trese

In Manila, where dark supernatural forces pervade the criminal underworld, it’s up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace – but there’s a storm brewing.

Starring: Shay Mitchell, Liza Soberano, Jon Jon Briones, Darren Criss, Manny Jacinto, Dante Basco, Nicole Scherzinger, Lou Diamond Phillips, Steve Blum

Premieres June 10th

Penguin Town

You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up. While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise. Their mission: find a mate, make babies and not go extinct! Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins — from the troublemaking “Car Park Gang” to the sweet and cuddly newlyweds Mr. & Mrs C. — this eight-part series about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama. Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white!

Premieres June 16th

Katla

In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

Starring: Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Aliette Opheim, Þorsteinn Bachmann, Birgitta Birgisdóttir, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Solveig Arnarsdóttir, Björn thors

Premieres June 17th

So Not Worth It

New friends, new loves and new experiences mix together inside a colorful college dormitory in Korea that’s home to students from around the world.

Starring: Choi Young-jae, Han Hyun-min, Minnie, Park Se-wan, Shin Hyeon-seung

Premieres June 18th

The Rational Life

A career woman over the age of 30 stands up against unfair practices at the workplace. She is caught between two men – her trusted assistant and her boss who is an eligible bachelor. Always one to choose reason over emotion, will Shen Ruo Xin who is considered a ‘leftover woman’ be brave enough to pursue a romance with a younger man or will she marry the man that society dictates?

Starring: Qin Lan, Dylan Wang, Li Zonghan, Bao Wenjing, Pan Hong, Chen Pengwanli, Lin Xinyi, Kang Kang, Wei Yibo, He Bin

Premieres June 18th

This is Pop

Introducing This Is Pop, an exploration into 70 years of pop music, from its many disputed origins to its coming of age as a global cultural behemoth. 8 unique documentary films that reveal why we’re hooked on pop.

Premieres June 22nd

Godzilla: Singular Point

Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

Premieres June 24th

Sex/Life

Billie Connelly wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha, working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad, the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?

Starring: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette

Quick Thoughts: Well, hello Manbun Guy from UnReal. Nice to see you again.

Premieres June 25th

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

A shocking murder in rural Ireland sets off an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and cuts across national borders.

Premieres June 30th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...