Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 13

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 11 Results
|73.91%
|NieR
|Grandma
|56.52%
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Unbreakable Tie
|52.17%
|VVVVVV
|Positive Force
|47.83%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_METEMPSYCHOSIS/.
|47.83%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Last Hunter [Naoshi Mizuta]
|43.48%
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Mind Mapping [Ryu]
|43.48%
|Rayman Origins
|Lost Beats
|43.48%
|Bit.Trip Runner
|Blackout City
|43.48%
|Time and Eternity
|Bout! Theme of Toki
|43.48%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Nimbasa City
|43.48%
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Song of Liu Lang (Orchestral)
|39.13%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Impress Michaela/Evie
|39.13%
|Papo and Yo
|Cozy Digs
|30.43%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Kirby’s Pad
|26.09%
|Little Inferno
|Little Inferno Titles
|26.09%
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|Always On My Mind
|21.74%
|Cube Colossus
|Bullet Dance
|21.74%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|The Perfect Run 1
|21.74%
|Portal 2
|Turret Wife Serenade
|21.74%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 1
|17.39%
|Trails of Azure
|Seize the Truth
|17.39%
|Demon’s Souls
|The Old One
|13.04%
|Borderlands 2
|Main Menu
|13.04%
|Submachine 7: The Core
|Winter Palace
NieR has been cleaning up so far in this tournament, going 4/4 in probable playoff inclusion. Its latest song is by far its strongest, as “Grandma” ties for the current #1 overall seed.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 13 will be active until Thursday July 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 14 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday July 1st at 10:00PM Pacific