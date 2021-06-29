Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Tiffany Cabán (she/her), a NYC politician that just won the democractic primary for the 22nd district council seat.

In the news,

Malawi Holds First LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Defiance of Anti-Gay Laws

Gavin Grimm Wins Major Supreme Court Victory After Years of Fighting for Trans Rights

Japanese Soccer Player Kumi Yokoyama Comes Out As Transgender

The project of the day is Don’t Call Us Dead by Danez Smith

