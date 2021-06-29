Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 29

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Xiao, a homemaker, used a typewriter for her many school applications;

Jay, a senior client consultant, was a heckled quizmaster; and

Courtney, a community college instructor, whose parents bet on her Jeopardy! skills. Courtney is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,400.

Courtney had a very slim lead over Jay when she found DD3 and was correct, helping her lead into FJ with $13,200 vs. $11,800 for Jay and $7,000 for Xiao.

DD1 – $600 – SO CLOSE… – One of these of “the first kind” means seeing a UFO in some sort of detail (Jay won $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – LIT-POURRI – Gandhi said this 1849 essay by Henry David Thoreau “left a deep impression on me” (Xiao lost $2,000 from her score of $5,000 vs. $6,000 for Courtney.)

DD3 – $1,200 – MEDITERRANEAN GEOGRAPHY – 8 miles wide at its narrowest, this strait separates Europe & Africa (Courtney won $2,000 from her total of $10,400 vs. $10,200 for Jay.)

FJ – COLORS & HISTORY – A blue pigment & a shade of blue popular in shirts are named for these, the 2 opposing nations in an 1870-71 war

For the second straight game, only Courtney was correct on FJ, adding $10,500 to win with $23,700 for a two-day total of $39,100.

Wagering strategy: By betting everything but a dollar, Jay gave himself no chance to win on a possible FJ Triple Stumper. A better percentage play would have been a wager of $2,201, which would cover a possible double-up by Xiao and land the win if both opponents had missed.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the people with shared last names who are the “Love Takes Time” diva and the host of “The Price Is Right’ are Mariah and Drew Carey.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a close encounter? DD2 – What is “Civil Disobedience”? DD3 – What is the Strait of Gibraltar? FJ – What are France and Prussia?

